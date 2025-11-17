Samsung is quietly changing how long your phone stays secure, and it’s not just about flagships anymore. If you own one of their popular mid-range models, this update policy shift could mean a longer, safer lifespan than expected.

Samsung is the only major Android brand that matches Google in terms of long-term software support. It now promises up to seven years of updates, including both Android OS upgrades and security patches, depending on the model. While this level of support has traditionally been reserved for premium and flagship devices, Samsung appears to be extending it to select mid-range smartphones and tablets as well.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra were the first Samsung phones to receive seven years of Android OS and security updates when they were launched last year. This policy continues with newer foldable models and the upcoming Galaxy S25 (review) series. The same extended support also applies to the Galaxy Tab S11 (review) and Tab S11 Ultra.

Samsung Expands Software Support to Mid-Range Devices

According to updated device listings (via SammyFans) on Samsung’s website, the company is now offering extended support to select Galaxy A models, including the Galaxy A56, A36, Tab A11, and Tab S10 FE.

The Galaxy A56 (review) and Galaxy A36 launched initially with Android 15 OS and were expected to receive updates until 2031. However, Samsung’s US store and several EU sites now list the support end date as March 31, 2032. This extension appears to apply only to security updates, meaning Android OS upgrades will likely still end in 2031.

Samsung’s Galaxy A56 is now promised to get 7 years of security updates. Image source: Samsung US

Some regional Samsung storefronts still show the original 2031 timeline, suggesting updates to those listings may follow.

As for the tablets, the Galaxy Tab A11 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE (review) are now listed with support dates of November 30, 2025, and April 30, 2032, respectively. These devices will receive extended security updates, while OS upgrades remain capped at six years. Samsung typically reduces the frequency of security patches in the final year, shifting from quarterly to biannual updates.

What Longer Software Support Means

Even if seven years of full updates are reserved for higher-end models, extended security patches help protect devices from evolving threats. This ensures better data protection and device longevity.

There’s also a sustainability angle. Longer support encourages users to keep their devices longer, reducing electronic waste and the need for frequent upgrades. Samsung complements this with expanded hardware service options, including genuine replacement parts and DIY repair guides.

What do you think of Samsung’s initiative? Should this policy be extended to more devices? We’d love to hear your thoughts.