Google is now offering replacement earbuds and cases for its Pixel Buds line. This makes it much easier to replace lost parts when compared to the steps that were previously required. Learn where to find them.

True wireless earbuds brought the convenience of no wires running around our heads, but made it easy to lose an earbud —or, worse, the charging case. Manufacturers often require customers to contact their support teams or an authorized service provider.

Google is now offering an easier option: replacement parts in its online store, sold side-by-side with the original products. We checked the Google online store in both the US and Europe and found options for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 (review) and Pixel Buds 2a.

The European stores list replacement earbuds and eartips for both models, while the US store also offers replacement cases. Previously, Pixel Buds owners had to file a request on the Google Support page and fill out a form, rather than simply choosing the side/color/model.

Pixel Buds replacement parts in the Google Store in Germany (left) and the US (right)

At the time of publication in Europe, replacements for the Pixel Buds 2a were out of stock. For the Pixel Buds Pro 2, replacements for the grey (aka “Moonstone”) buds were unavailable, but the store is curiously listing the green option, which is not sold in either Germany or France:

Pixel Buds Pro 2 replacement earbuds: US$70 | 75€

Pixel Buds Pro 2 replacement eartip set: US$20 | 21€

Pixel Buds Pro 2 replacement case: US$95 | not available in Europe

Pixel Buds 2a replacement earbuds: US$55 | 60€

Pixel Buds 2a replacement eartip set: US$20 | 22€

Pixel Buds 2a replacement case: US$55 | not available in Europe

On the store page footnotes, Google doesn’t guarantee the availability of all colors and variants and notes that the listed options may vary by region.