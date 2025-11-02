Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 earbuds bring impressive improvements over the AirPods Pro 2. However, growing concerns are emerging about a persistent static or hissing noise. Are you one of the affected users?

Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 3 last month, featuring some of the biggest enhancements that made the wait worthwhile after the AirPods Pro 2. But beyond the improved sound and active noise cancellation, the wireless earbuds are also bringing some unwanted changes. Several owners have reported static and hissing noises that are affecting their experience.

Reports began surfacing last month when the AirPods Pro 3 first shipped, and the number of cases continues to grow. A few early adopters described hearing audible static or white noise when using the earbuds with noise cancellation enabled and no media playing. One user said the sound resembled a steady fan in the room, while tech journalist Max Jambor described it as a high-pitched popping.

The type of affected earbuds varies. Some users say only one side has the issue, while others report both earbuds producing the irritating noise. The intensity of the sound also differs, but most agree it is noticeable and, at times, frustrating.

The AirPods Pro 2 charging case besides the AirPods Pro 3 (right).

While many believe the issue occurs when ANC or Adaptive mode is switched on in quiet environments, others say the problem persists even when switching to Transparency mode.

No Fix Yet for AirPods Pro 3 Noise Issues

Some users say they are unbothered and simply play music or video to mask the unwanted noise. For now, the quickest workaround is to turn off ANC or Adaptive mode, which seems to eliminate the static and hissing.

It remains unclear whether this is a software or hardware issue. Many have tried resetting their AirPods Pro 3 and swapping ear tips, but neither solution has worked. Notably, the static noise has been observed on both firmware versions 8A357 and 8A358. Users are hoping the next firmware update will address the issue.

Of course, the root cause is still unknown. It is unclear whether this is a manufacturing defect that can be fixed through software or something more permanent.

A few affected owners have contacted Apple and the retail stores where they purchased their AirPods. Some were able to get replacements, but others report experiencing the same issue even with new units.

There is no official word from Apple covering the full scope of the issue. If you own the AirPods Pro 3 and have noticed static or strange noises, we want to hear your experience in the comments.