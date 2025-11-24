The Galaxy A77 has appeared in Geekbench, hinting of Samsung’s return to the A7 lineup. With a flagship silicon and competitive pricing, this mid‑range revival could shake up the smartphone market in 2026.

The Galaxy A7x series has long served as the middle ground between Samsung’s mid-range and flagship offerings, although it was discontinued in 2022 with the Galaxy A72 as the last entry in the line. This left consumers with fewer options. Often settling for the downgraded Galaxy A5x or stretching their budget to reach the base flagship.

A few years have passed, and Samsung now seems ready to revive the fan-favorite line, with the purported Galaxy A77 surfacing online. Early reports suggest it could incorporate even stronger specifications, further narrowing the gap that separates mid-range from flagship.

Flagship Chip Arrives on Mid-Range Devices

The device was spotted in the Geekbench repository by frequent leaker Abhishek, carrying the SM-A776B internal model name. Interestingly, it appears to be running on the same Exynos 2400 SoC platform that powers the current Galaxy S25 FE (hands-on), but with an underclocked processor. It still retains the 10-core CPU configuration and Adreno 940 GPU.

Even so, the benchmark scores show 1,673 and 5,597 points for single-core and multi-core, respectively. These numbers sit on the lower end of today’s flagship spectrum but remain close to the current Fan Edition entry. This suggests it is still a capable machine.

The Samsung Galaxy A77 was reportedly spotted on Geekbench’s repository, revealing its chipset and RAM configuration.

Beyond the chipset, little is known about the device. The Galaxy A73 previously offered better cameras and a sleeker design compared to Samsung’s lower mid-range models, so it is reasonable to expect that design and imaging could again be key differentiators for the upcoming A77.

Another $500 Mid-Range Phone from Samsung?

More than the specifications, the bigger question is why Samsung might be bringing back the A7 line. One possible reason is to fill the gap between the Galaxy A56 (review) and Galaxy S25 FE, which start at $500 and $650, respectively. With the right pricing, the Galaxy A77 could land at $550 or $600.

It may also be the case that the Fan Edition range is not selling as well as Samsung hoped. Introducing a more affordable option could capture market share that the FE lineup has struggled to reach.

There are no release details yet, but with the device appearing in benchmarks, it could go official alongside the Galaxy A57 sometime in spring next year.

What features or specifications would you like to see in the Galaxy A77? Share your thoughts in the comments.