Nothing OS 4.0 is finally rolling out, and it’s more than just an Android 16 upgrade. With smoother performance, smarter features, and a fresh UI, this update makes Nothing Phones feel faster, cleaner, and more intuitive than ever.

Nothing’s adoption of Android 16 might be late compared to other brands, but the startup is delivering the update on its promised timeline. Nothing OS 4.0 has started rolling out to the Phone (3) and will arrive on more Nothing devices in the coming weeks, bringing a faster and redesigned interface.

Making Glyph Useful and Fun

Nothing is using Android 16 to enhance the novelties of its skinned OS, including the glyph interface, one of the signature features of its devices. With the update, users will see live updates integrated into the LED strips on their phones. For example, progress from deliveries, ride-hailing apps, and timers can be displayed through LED lighting or the dot matrix on the Phone (3).

The Phone (3) also gains a mirror selfie option on its display when using the rear cameras. The company has improved the dot matrix efficiency by adapting flip to gesture with silent or vibration profiles, while the secondary display now automatically turns off when in a pocket or bag to save battery life.

Cleaner and Faster Interface

Nothing OS 4.0 refines the minimalist, transparent, and dot matrix interface. The update introduces cleaner first-party app icons and a simplified status and notification bar.

For customization, the lock screen adds two new clock styles for a bolder look. Widget layout sizes are available for weather, pedometer, and screen time.

Nothing OS 4.0 Extra Dark Mode (left) Image source: Nothing

Users who prefer a cleaner look can now hide apps in the drawer without using Private Space. Android 16’s extra dark mode is also included, offering deeper theming and improved battery efficiency.

Regarding performance, Nothing OS 4.0 lets you optimize with a single tap gesture. The company says the revamped system and dashboard app make the UI more stable and faster. A new interaction animation effect makes every swipe and tap feel smoother and more natural.

Better Productivity and AI Apps

Running two floating apps is now supported and can be invoked with a simple gesture. Universal search settings have been enhanced with a faster filter system.

With Essential Apps, you can create or customize widgets through chat or text commands via AI. A new widget drawer shows all widgets created using Essential Apps and those shared by the Nothing community.

Three smartphone screens showing the Nothing OS 4.0 interface with time, battery, and app icons. Image source: Nothing

Another AI feature is the AI Dashboard, which provides transparency by showing which large language model is in use, along with metrics such as duration and percentage of usage.

Nothing is also introducing an AI-powered screenshot manager through Essential Space, similar to Google’s Pixel Screenshots. This will integrate with Essential Memory in the next update, making data from photos, notes, and voice searchable and accessible through the assistant using natural language.

There is no exact date for when Nothing OS 4.0 will reach more smartphones, but the next models likely in line are the Nothing Phone (3a), (3a) Pro, and Phone (3a) Lite.

Which Nothing smartphone are you using? Are you excited to try Nothing OS 4.0 on it? Share your thoughts in the comments.