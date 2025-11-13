Apple just launched Digital ID for iPhone and Apple Watch, letting travelers breeze through TSA checkpoints using passport info stored in Wallet. But there’s a catch, and it might change how you think about airport security forever.

After weeks of teasing, Apple has officially launched the new Digital ID feature in Apple Wallet. Users in the United States can now add an ID to the app using their passports and use it at checkpoints for domestic flights. The feature is launching in beta, with more services and establishments expected to support it in the future.

Apple Wallet first supported adding driver’s licenses and state IDs in select states through the ID in Wallet feature. The addition of Digital ID now allows users to create an ID using their passports, which can be used at TSA security checkpoints. However, there are still limitations. It does not replace a physical passport and cannot be used for international travel or border crossing, according to Apple.

Skip Presenting a Real ID at the Airport

Creating a Digital ID with a US passport works similarly to using a driver’s license or state ID, but includes extra authentication steps. In the Apple Wallet app, users are required to scan the passport’s photo page and tap the chip using their iPhone. Facial authentication is also performed using the iPhone’s camera.

Once added, the Digital ID can be used at TSA checkpoints. Travelers simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch on the reader at the gate and confirm their identity using Face ID or Touch ID, eliminating the need to present a physical ID or passport.

Digital ID for Passport can be used at airport checkpoints for domestic travel in the USA.

Apple states that it does not have access to passport data. Information shared with TSA checkpoints is kept private and stored securely on the device, including details about where the Digital ID was used.

iPhone and Apple Watch Compatibility

Digital ID is available starting today, but only for iPhone 11 or later (iOS 26.1) and Apple Watch Series 6 or later (watchOS 26.1). Apple plans to expand Digital ID support to other services, including authentication and age verification at participating hotels and establishments.

Currently, Digital ID can be used at more than 250 airports across the United States. It is supported in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Puerto Rico, and West Virginia.

What other ways do you think Digital ID could be useful? What are your thoughts on passport support? Share your answers in the comments.