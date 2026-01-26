Scammers are getting smarter, but the Galaxy S26 is fighting back. Samsung’s upcoming flagship is set to borrow a vital Pixel AI powered feature from Google to detect fraud in real time and keep your bank account safe from attacks.

What sets Pixel devices apart from Samsung Galaxy phones is timely updates and a pure Android experience, often with exclusive, fresh features. However, we still see the South Korean brand gradually bringing these advanced features to its phones, even if they arrive later. Now, a new clue has surfaced hinting that the upcoming Galaxy S26 could be the first to enjoy a vital anti-scam tool previously exclusive to Pixels.

Google introduced the Scam Detection feature last year. It is an AI-powered security tool that detects potential fraudsters and scams in messages and calls in real time. This live filtering system is more effective at protecting users by flagging an attack before any nefarious actions are taken. For instance, it will alert potential victims before their sensitive information is stolen or their access to banks and financial apps is breached.

Chat interface showing a conversation about a wrong number with a scam detection alert. Image source: Google

While it has been an exclusive Pixel feature, particularly on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 (review) series due to specific hardware and software requirements, it appears Samsung’s next flagship range might be the first non-Pixel line to debut with this tool.

Samsung’s Next Flagship Would Stop Scam Attacks

A breakdown of the latest Google Phone app has revealed that the internet search giant could bring this feature outside the Pixel family (via Android Authority).

In the code, there are clear hints of the internal model names SM-S942, SM-S947, and SM-S948. These are allegedly equivalent to the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, respectively. Two further strings associated with these models support the finding, specifically mentioning “Scam Detection” and “Alerts you when a likely scam is detected.”

private static final Set a anje.cp(new String[]{“sm-s942u”, “sm-s947u”, “sm-s948u”, “sm-s942u1”, “sm-s947u1”, “sm-s948u1”});

No technical details have been shared yet on exactly how the feature will work on the upcoming Samsung flagships. However, it is likely that these devices will feature hardware capable of supporting the AI models that power Scam Detection.

At the same time, there might be unique settings for how Samsung implements this on its own devices, though we will have to see how that materializes.

Millions of Android Devices Could Be Protected

Beyond the Galaxy S26 series, this move signals that Google could expand this scam detection feature to other non-Pixel devices. It may eventually become a standard Android feature that more users can take advantage of.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is reportedly going to be unveiled at the end of February, with a potential release date around March.

What other breakthrough features would you like to see from these smartphones? Share your answers in the comments below.