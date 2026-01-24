Good news for Samsung users: Several features that were originally only supposed to be free for a limited time are now offered permanently at no extra cost. But which features are affected? And why is Samsung changing its strategy?

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series around two years ago, the focus was clearly on new AI tools. For the very first time, smart features were deeply integrated into the system and could automatically summarize notes, optimize photos, or translate conversations in real time, all for free.

Samsung Confirms: “Basic Functions Will Remain Free”

The terms of use for generative image processing and other Galaxy AI features originally stated that a paid subscription may be required after an initial free introductory phase. This period was later extended until the end of 2025, without any specific information on future pricing.

Samsung now provides greater clarity: references to possible price have been removed. Instead, it now states that the “Galaxy AI basic functions” will remain free of charge — permanently. The only requirement is to own an active Samsung account. Many functions also require an internet connection, as processing is not carried out locally but on Samsung and Google servers.

This means that users of a Galaxy S24, S25, and numerous low-cost A Series models will have long-term free access to all the relevant features. These include the Call Assistant, Writing Assistant, Photo Assistant, Interpreter, Notes Assistant, Health Assist, and the Bixby voice service.

Why the U-turn?

When the Galaxy S24 was released in 2024, Samsung was among the first manufacturers to integrate AI into the operating system. Over time, however, the market has changed considerably: Apple offers similar capabilities on the iPhone, and brands such as Honor are also focusing on impressive AI image processing and smart tools.

What was once a truly unique selling point is now considered standard fare. Users simply expect their smartphones to remove distracting objects from photos or offer an intelligent voice assistant — for free.

However, Samsung’s promise does have strings attached. The company explicitly referred to “basic functions”. In a footnote, Samsung noted that future software versions could include additional or enhanced AI services that are no longer offered for free. For such innovations, Samsung would be well-advised to communicate potential costs early and transparently.