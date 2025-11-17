Samsung is facing backlash over claims that some budget Galaxy A and M smartphones come with unremovable spyware. If you live in the Middle East or North Africa, or use a Galaxy A or M device. this privacy controversy might affect you more than you think.

Many Android brands preload third-party apps on their devices, often making them hard to remove. While Samsung typically sticks to its own first-party apps and less with third-party names, a new report claims that some Galaxy A and M models sold in specific regions come with a deeply embedded spyware app. This app reportedly cannot be uninstalled and may compromise user privacy.

Lebanese-based digital rights group SMEX has published findings on a pre-installed app found on some Galaxy A and Galaxy M devices sold in parts of the Middle East and Africa, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt.

A Bloatware App That May Be Used for Surveillance

The app in question is called AppCloud, developed by ironSource, an Israeli-backed company now part of the U.S. firm Unity. Unity is known for developing software and technologies for mobile and console platforms.

According to SMEX and several security researchers, AppCloud collects sensitive user data from affected Samsung devices. This includes device information, app usage patterns, IP addresses, location data, and even biometric details. The group claims this data is gathered without ongoing user consent. The app is reportedly pre-activated during initial setup and does not inform users about its data collection practices.

The group also highlighted that removing or uninstalling AppCloud from these devices is extremely difficult, as the app is deeply integrated with Samsung’s services. Plus, even when successfully uninstalled, the app returns after a device reset. The option to opt out is missing, and there is no transparent policy explaining the app’s purpose or data usage.

“The forced installation of AppCloud undermines the privacy and security rights of users in the MENA region and beyond. The lack of transparency and control over personal data is particularly alarming given Samsung’s significant market share in the region,” SMEX stated.

The group raised concerns about the app’s potential for targeted cyberattacks and surveillance, especially in politically sensitive areas. In the same report, SMEX called for greater transparency and requested a meeting with Samsung to discuss the issue. The company has yet to release an official statement.

There is also no independent research confirming SMEX’s claims that AppCloud actively harms user privacy and security. It’s possible that SMEX’s stance is influenced by broader political tensions, given IronSource’s ties to Israel, which is currently involved in regional conflict.

For now, users are left waiting for Samsung’s response and further clarification.

Do you believe bloatware like this poses a real threat to Samsung Galaxy users? Should there be stronger calls for transparency and user control? Share your thoughts in the comments.