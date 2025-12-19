OnePlus launches the 15R, a budget flagship with a massive battery and fast processor. Could this be the true flagship killer compared to the 15, and is it a smarter buy than $1000 Android smartphones?

OnePlus is closing out the year with the launch of a new smartphone, smartwatch, and tablet. The announcement is headlined by the OnePlus 15R, the global version of the Ace 6T, and a more affordable take on the flagship OnePlus 15 (review). The device brings notable upgrades over its predecessor, along with an attractive $699 price tag that undercuts many flagship rivals.

Everything in the OnePlus 15R Is Fast

Like the standard model, the OnePlus 15R adopts the updated design and moves away from the iconic look of the 13 series. Flatter elements are now seen in the frame and back, paired with rounder corners. The camera module has shifted to a square island, replacing the circular hump that once made OnePlus devices distinct.

The OnePlus 15R also features a ceramic-like coating on the back, similar to the pricier flagship. Gorilla Glass 7i protection remains on the front, while durability has been improved with IP68/IP69K dust and water resistance (up from IP65). The 6.83‑inch AMOLED display is slightly wider and now supports a faster 165 Hz refresh rate, a big step up from 120 Hz, though peak brightness has been reduced to 3,600 nits.

OnePlus 15R has a higher IP68/IP69K ingress protection. Image source: OnePlus

The rear camera setup now consists of two sensors, as the 50 MP telephoto has been dropped. The primary 50 MP wide and 8 MP ultrawide cameras remain, while the front-facing camera has been upgraded to 32 MP with support for 4K video.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15R runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. This is a “lite” version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 found in the OnePlus 15, with lower clock speeds and fewer GPU cores. While the 15R trails the flagship in raw performance, it should still feel fast, with differences barely noticeable for most users.

Biggest Battery in a OnePlus Phone

The standout feature of the 15R is its massive 7,400 mAh silicon-carbon battery, slightly larger than the 15’s 7,300 mAh and far bigger than the 13R’s 6,000 mAh. Charging is supported at up to 80 W, though wireless charging remains exclusive to higher-end models.

The OnePlus 15R starts at $699 for the base 12/256 GB variant, making it more expensive than the 13R but narrowing the gap with the flagship thanks to its improved battery and chipset. In the U.S. and most regions, it will be available in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. Pre-orders open today, with shipping beginning the week of January 8, 2026.

New Affordable OnePlus Tablet and Smartwatch

Alongside the 15R, OnePlus expanded its tablet and smartwatch lineup with the Pad Go 2 and Watch 3 Lite.

The Pad Go 2 is a mid-range Android tablet positioned as a cheaper alternative to the Pad 2 and Pad 3. It succeeds the original Pad Go and introduces a faster, brighter 12.1‑inch IPS LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 900 nits peak brightness. The panel now supports the Stylo pen. Inside, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra, paired with a larger 10,050 mAh battery. In select markets, it also includes a physical SIM card tray. The Pad Go 2 will ship starting December 26 at $399.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a slightly wider 12.1-inch display, which is brighter and gets Stylo support. Image source: OnePlus

The Watch 3 Lite, teased for months, is now fully revealed as OnePlus’s thinnest and lightest smartwatch. Built with a stainless steel chassis, it measures just 8.9 mm thick and weighs 35 grams. The 1.46‑inch display is slightly larger and peaks at 3,000 nits. OnePlus achieved this slim profile by using a custom OxygenOS RTOS instead of Wear OS, paired with a lighter processor. The watch supports both iOS and Android, allows syncing with two phones simultaneously, and offers notifications. Battery life is rated at 10 days, more than double that of larger models.

OnePlus Watch 3 Lite is slimmer and lighter than the Watch 3. Image source: OnePlus

Like the high-end watches, the Watch 3 Lite includes a 60‑second wellness check that provides an overview of multiple metrics. It supports core health and fitness tracking, such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, temperature, and sleep monitoring. Dual-frequency GPS and over 100 sports modes are also included.

OnePlus confirmed the Watch 3 Lite will not officially launch in the U.S., though gray market imports should be available. Pricing is set at €159 in Europe and £159 in the UK.

Do you think these new OnePlus devices are worth your money? Which one would you pick? Share your thoughts in the comments.