Are you an Android user? You could be entitled to cash. A massive settlement has ordered Google to pay $700 million to impacted users. Curious if you’re eligible and how much you could receive? Read on.

Google is one of the largest tech companies in the world, so it’s not surprising that it has been embroiled in major litigations, many centered on alleged anticompetitive practices. One of the more recent cases involves the Google Play Store, and the final settlement has now been reached. Google is set to pay consumers $700 million, with millions of Android users eligible to receive a share.

Why Google Was Ordered to Pay Users?

In late 2021, a major class‑action lawsuit was filed by a coalition of attorneys general from several U.S. states. The suit alleged that the internet giant used its advantage to control the distribution of apps and digital services on the Google Play Store, limiting competition. This practice was said to have caused app and in‑app purchase prices to rise by as much as 30%, leaving consumers to bear the cost.

Google has denied any wrongdoing in this case.

After years of hearings, the case was awarded to the coalition representing millions of consumers in 2023. And just last month, the pre‑approval for the settlement amount was finally granted. This was followed by official notices to affected users this month. A final approval hearing is scheduled for April 30, 2026, after which payouts will begin. So, who will be getting paid?

Who Is Eligible for the Payout?

Eligibility applies to users who made payment transactions on the Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023. These users must have had their address set to a U.S. address, Puerto Rico, or another U.S. territory at the time of purchase.

Depending on the amount spent on apps and subscriptions, users will receive a minimum of $2. Payouts will be automatic after final approval. Those with their Google Account or phone number linked to PayPal or Venmo will receive payments directly.

Users whose email or number is not linked to their Google account can still request payment through the dedicated settlement support website.

This is only one of several major lawsuits faced by Google. Earlier this year, there were developments in other privacy‑related cases. In one, concerning Google’s user data collection practices, a judge sided with claimants and ordered the company to pay $425 million in damages.

Did you pay for an app or service on the Google Play Store during the eligible period? Share your experience in the comments.