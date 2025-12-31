The wait for Android 16 is over for many Xiaomi fans as the stable HyperOS 3.0 build hits global devices. Featuring the new Hyper Island and AI wallpapers, this surprise update is already reaching popular models like the Redmi Note 13 and 14 and Poco M6.

With Xiaomi selling millions of Android smartphones and tablets, every major OS upgrade is greatly anticipated. This is true for the HyperOS 3.0 update, which is based on Android 16 and brings meaningful enhancements. After a slow rollout, we are now seeing it arrive on more devices. It has now reached a broader selection of Xiaomi phones and tablets.

Over on the Xiaomi community forum in China, the company announced that it has started releasing the HyperOS 3.0 stable build to more Xiaomi devices. The long list includes the Redmi K60 series, Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 13 Pro, Note 13, Note 13R, Turbo 13, and Poco M6 Pro (review) for users in China. In addition, the lineup also covers the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro and Pad 6 Max 14 among the large screen devices.

Surprisingly, Xiaomi said that it is shipping the major update to Redmi Note 13 Pro and Poco M6 Pro global variants in other countries. This follows the release to the Redmi Note 14 and Note 15 series. One user from Europe reported receiving the update on the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, which is quite massive at 5.3 GB. Localized variants of the two models may need to wait longer.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G viewed from the front, showing the default home screen Image source: nextpit

Right now, there is no specific date for when the stable HyperOS 3 will arrive in other countries. However, the usual cadence follows China with other regions getting the update a few weeks after. So far, Xiaomi is still lagging with its planned schedule, especially for the majority of Poco devices. But even with the delay, most users are optimistic about getting a taste of HyperOS 3.0 soon.

Why You Should Get Excited For HyperOS 3

HyperOS 3.0 has plenty of new tricks up its sleeve. One of the most notable additions is the new Hyper Island, which turns the front facing camera hole into an interactive area. It shows notifications and updates in widget forms for select services like the timer, stopwatch, music control, and delivery or map apps.

Multiple Xiaomi smartphones displaying various app interfaces and the time 02:36. Image source: Xiaomi

The lock screen and home screen are also getting nice tweaks and improved customizations. Users can generate cinematic video and 3D wallpapers using AI. There are also smarter gallery and search functions that expand the context and results when searching.

In terms of optimization, HyperOS 3.0 promises a faster and more fluid experience from animations to overall performance. The company also touts better battery life with the update.

Are you waiting for the update as well? Which features are you looking forward to testing first once HyperOS 3 arrives?