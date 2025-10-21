Apple’s latest iOS 26.1 beta update adds a new toggle to reduce or disable Liquid Glass transparency on iPhone and iPad. Here’s how to find and use it and change the Liquid Glass UI effect on your iPhone or iPad.

The Liquid Glass UI is the most significant visual change in iOS 26 and one of the biggest shifts in years. While the new design is bold and modern, not everyone was on board. During beta testing, many users said the interface felt too transparent. Apple responded by adjusting the visuals in early iOS 26.1 builds, and now the latest beta introduces a new setting that lets users reduce the effect.

Apple is rolling out iOS 26.1 Beta 4 to testers and developers. It includes a new customization option for Liquid Glass and is also available in iPadOS and macOS.

In iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1, a new Liquid Glass section appears under Display & Brightness inside Settings. On the Mac, the control is located under Appearance.

How to Turn Off the Liquid Glass Effect

If you are using the beta, here is how to access the new setting:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap Display & Brightness. Select Liquid Glass. Choose Tinted to reduce the Liquid Glass effect. Exit or tap back to save changes.

The Clear option is enabled by default. This version of Liquid Glass is highly transparent and shows background elements behind menus and buttons. Switching to Tinted adds a frosted layer, increasing contrast and reducing glow and translucency.

The Liquid Glass UI effect is enabled (left) and the Tinted mode (right).

The change applies system-wide. You will see the effect in first-party and third-party apps, as well as in navigation bars, controls, and widgets.

This new toggle is not just about aesthetics. It is also a meaningful accessibility improvement, especially for visually sensitive users. The Tinted mode can also improve readability if you use bright or colorful wallpapers on your Home Screen or Lock Screen.

Since the feature is still in beta, more refinements may be on the way. However, it is expected to ship with the final iOS 26.1 update, which is likely to arrive in December.

What do you think of Liquid Glass on your iPhone? Do you like the new look, or are you planning to turn it off? We would love to hear your thoughts.