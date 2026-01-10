Imagine a smartphone that lasts for days without ever touching a charger. This vision is finally coming to life with a new OnePlus series packing massive 9,000 mAh cells. Find out if these smartphones will launch internationally.

OnePlus has joined a few brands that have started equipping their devices with overly large batteries, mainly thanks to silicon-carbon technology. Just at the end of last year, we saw the company unveil the 15 (review) and 15R with massive batteries. However, it seems those aren’t the front runners in that department as the company just unveiled two new smartphones with even larger cells.

These new devices arrived as the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V, which are mid-range Android handsets heading to China first. They are likely to get different monikers if the brand ever releases them into international markets.

New Standard Battery Size in Smartphones?

The name of the series isn’t the headline, but rather the beefy innards in the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V. The duo are almost identical in technical specs, with only a few differences. Both are fitted with a behemoth 9,000 mAh battery, which is notably larger than the 7,400 mAh in the 15R or the 7,300 mAh in the 15.

Generally, this dwarfs even the recent premium and flagship phones that have been announced. In contrast, this is almost twice as large as the 5,000 mAh cells found in most standard smartphones.

There is no rated actual battery life yet, but with this size, it can easily reach the second day without a trip to the mains. Of course, the runtime may vary depending on the type of usage, but it is undeniable how this bigger number will lead to more screen time.

OnePlus Turbo 6 could arrive as Nord 6 for other countries. Image source: OnePlus

Despite the large battery capacities, both the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V are sleek smartphones. They are almost as thin and light as their flagship counterparts or a standard slab of smartphone. This is possible because of the specialized Silicon-Carbon cells. The larger batteries are paired with fast 80-watt wired charging, though both lack wireless charging capability.

Besides the humongous batteries, these new OnePlus mid-rangers are powered by the latest Snapdragon chips, with the Turbo 6 fitted with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 7s Gen 4 for the 6V. The chips are paired with 12 GB RAM (8 GB for the 6V) and share the same 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The pricier model has a 165 Hz refresh rate while the V variant gets 144 Hz.

They also feature a 50 MP primary camera backed by a 2 MP auxiliary sensor rather than a dedicated ultrawide snapper. There is a decent 16 MP front-facing shooter. Both also boot on OxygenOS 16 built on Android 16.

OnePlus Nord 6 is Coming

In terms of pricing, the Turbo 6 retails starting at CNY 2,300 (about $330) while the Turbo 6V starts at CNY 1,900 ($270).

The question of whether OnePlus plans to ship the two phones outside China is still unanswered. However, with these key features, we might see them expand availability, especially in India and other parts of Asia.

A purported OnePlus Nord 6 was recently spotted on an online certification agency and is believed to share some specs (especially the 9,000 mAh battery) with the China-bound models. However, there is no specific date for when this device will be announced.

Is having a bigger battery capacity a major feature you look for in a smartphone? What do you think of these new OnePlus smartphones? Share your answers in the comments.