If you’ve updated to iOS 26.2, you may have noticed something unusual. Apple has slipped in a design change that enables automatic updates by default, raising concerns about user choice and transparency. Here’s how to disable it.

Apple’s automatic updates in iOS have existed for years, offering a convenient option for busy individuals who want their devices kept up to date without the hassle of manual installs. It has always been optional, not compulsory. But with the latest iOS 26 update, Apple appears to be nudging users into enabling it by default.

Sketchy New iOS Settings Tweak?

Apple rolled out iOS 26.2 last week, and many users noticed a change in how the installation process wraps up (via MacRumors). At the final step, the screen presents two buttons: Continue and Only Download Automatically.

The issue arises when users tap the blue Continue button. Doing so enables automatic updates without clearly asking for consent. By contrast, tapping the less prominent option completes the installation without altering the automatic updates setting.

Users have pointed out that the design and placement of these buttons amount to a deceptive practice, tricking those who previously disabled automatic updates. Instead of offering a clear choice, the interface subtly pushes users toward enabling the feature.

Automatic updates with download and install can be a useful feature for those who want their iPhone running the latest iOS overnight as soon as the firmware is released.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update and then enter Automatic updates. Image source: nextpit

However, many users prefer to opt out. They may want to wait before installing new software, giving time to evaluate whether the changes are worthwhile and to see if any bugs or issues surface.

Fortunately, you can still disable automatic updates. Simply go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates and switch it off. You can also toggle off the automatic download separately.

Have you installed iOS 26.2 on your iPhone? Did you notice the new installation process and find automatic updates enabled without realizing it? Share your experience in the comments.