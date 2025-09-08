IFA Editors' Choice Awards 2025: The Hottest New Products Shown

Berlin is once again the center of the consumer electronics world! At IFA 2025, manufacturers from all over the world will unveil their latest innovations. From futuristic wearables to smart household appliances and visionary concepts, it can be really challenging to spot the truly outstanding debuts among all the new product announcements.

That's where we come in. This year, nextpit's editorial team and Insdie Digital explored the exhibition halls, trying out prototypes, holding discussions, and gaining a comprehensive impression of the most exciting premieres, all the while experiencing new highs in the number of steps taken daily. The IFA Editors' Choice Awards exclusively honor products that were unveiled at the trade fair for the very first time this year.

With these awards, we would like to spotlight the products that particularly impressed us this year. Be it via groundbreaking technology, exceptional design, or the courage to completely break new ground. Every single product we have included in our selection has earned its place because it has shown a glimpse of leading the tech world in the coming years.

We have assigned them to different categories. Do note that these are not the official award categories, but they are there as a reference only.

1st Smart Home

Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max: The complete solution. With powerful performance and up to 600 minutes of battery life, the Aiper pool robot cleans up to 300 m2 and covers 6 areas.

The complete solution. With powerful performance and up to 600 minutes of battery life, the Aiper pool robot cleans up to 300 m2 and covers 6 areas. Dreame Aqua 10 Ultra robot: The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete offers everything you would expect from a flagship robot vacuum cleaner. The highlight is the roller mop, which ensures efficient mopping performance.

The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete offers everything you would expect from a flagship robot vacuum cleaner. The highlight is the roller mop, which ensures efficient mopping performance. eufyCam S4: Security camera with pan-tilt zoom capability and full 360° field of view.

Security camera with pan-tilt zoom capability and full 360° field of view. FRITZ!Box 6690 Pro: The best cable FritzBox 6690 Cable to date is now even better: the Pro version comes with Wi-Fi 7 and tri-band WLAN. A real speedster for the home network with cable Internet

The best cable FritzBox 6690 Cable to date is now even better: the Pro version comes with Wi-Fi 7 and tri-band WLAN. A real speedster for the home network with cable Internet Lymow One: LUBA mini AWD Lidar: The compact robot lawn mower uses LiDAR and object recognition for navigation and is, therefore, ready to go in just a few minutes. Thanks to solid-state technology, the LiDAR also requires no moving parts.

The compact robot lawn mower uses LiDAR and object recognition for navigation and is, therefore, ready to go in just a few minutes. Thanks to solid-state technology, the LiDAR also requires no moving parts. Miele M Sense: Sick and tired of ending up with burnt food and overcooked pasta? With the Miele M Sense, the pot and stove talk to each other to make this a reality.

Sick and tired of ending up with burnt food and overcooked pasta? With the Miele M Sense, the pot and stove talk to each other to make this a reality. Narwal FLOW: Narwal relies on a roller mop that ensures top-class mopping performance.

Narwal relies on a roller mop that ensures top-class mopping performance. RockMow Z1: The robot lawn mower masters slopes of up to 80 percent gradients and has spring-loaded tires to prevent it from getting stuck in the lawn.

The robot lawn mower masters slopes of up to 80 percent gradients and has spring-loaded tires to prevent it from getting stuck in the lawn. Wybot S25V : In addition to autonomous cleaning, the Wybot S25V also offers solar charging and underwater communication.

: In addition to autonomous cleaning, the Wybot S25V also offers solar charging and underwater communication. Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2: A fast charging power station for the ages.

A fast charging power station for the ages. GRAVITY: Universe Time: Universe Time is a sci-fi watch that is more of a decorative element and could become the highlight of any dresser. Modern living room sporting a Narwal FLOW robot vacuum cleaner. / © Narwal

2. Energy and sustainability:

Bluetti NA300: The Bluetti NA300 is the first portable power station to use sodium-ion technology. Unlike lithium, sodium is easily available and, therefore, is far more sustainable.

The Bluetti NA300 is the first portable power station to use sodium-ion technology. Unlike lithium, sodium is easily available and, therefore, is far more sustainable. Cosori ICONIC : The Cosori Iconic is the first hot-air fryer to be made entirely of stainless steel inside and out, which not only looks really stylish but should also set new standards in terms of durability.

: The Cosori Iconic is the first hot-air fryer to be made entirely of stainless steel inside and out, which not only looks really stylish but should also set new standards in terms of durability. GRAVITY: Universe Time: A sci-fi-inspired clock, more of a decorative object than a timepiece, an eye-catching design for any dresser.

A sci-fi-inspired clock, more of a decorative object than a timepiece, an eye-catching design for any dresser. Hohem iSteady V3: The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra gimbal not only impressed with good stabilization capability, but also with practical additional functions such as AI tracking and a detachable touch remote control.

The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra gimbal not only impressed with good stabilization capability, but also with practical additional functions such as AI tracking and a detachable touch remote control. IMIKI Ring 2: The IMIKI Ring 2 extends the functions of the Smart Ring beyond the health sector and enables a more comprehensive and connected user experience.

The IMIKI Ring 2 extends the functions of the Smart Ring beyond the health sector and enables a more comprehensive and connected user experience. Jackery Explorer 500 v2: An ultra-slim power station.

An ultra-slim power station. Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2: A fast charging power station.

A fast charging power station. Marstek Mercury M2200 : A great balcony power station that offers plenty of value-for-money, it offers up to 2.24 kWh storage for less than $1,000.

: A great balcony power station that offers plenty of value-for-money, it offers up to 2.24 kWh storage for less than $1,000. Wireless Power Consortium Qi 2.2: While smartphone brands have been slow to adopt the wireless charging standard, accessory manufacturers have adopted it in a variety of implementations.

While smartphone brands have been slow to adopt the wireless charging standard, accessory manufacturers have adopted it in a variety of implementations. EcoFlow Stream Ultra X: The EcoFlow Stream Ultra X is an intelligent battery storage system that was specially designed for balcony solar systems, cleverly circumventing the statutory 800-watt feed-in limit. Surplus solar power is temporarily stored and used directly in your home.

Ecoflow presents the new Ecoflow Stream Ultra X at IFA 2025. / © Ecoflow

3. Wearables & health

L'Atitude 52°N: Innovative details and sustainable materials meet timeless design that embodies the spirit of new beginnings and urban lifestyle.

Innovative details and sustainable materials meet timeless design that embodies the spirit of new beginnings and urban lifestyle. Laifen T1 Pro / P3 Pro: The two new Laifen shavers not only offer intelligent performance adjustments but also impressive design, including a high-quality aluminum chassis.

The two new Laifen shavers not only offer intelligent performance adjustments but also impressive design, including a high-quality aluminum chassis. Rokid Glasses: AI-powered smart glasses that intend to make your life easier.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Samsung completes its S series for 2025 at IFA with the Galaxy S25 FE. The affordable FE model is particularly exciting as it makes many flagship features accessible to a wider audience.

AI-powered smart glasses that intend to make your life easier. Samsung completes its S series for 2025 at IFA with the Galaxy S25 FE. The affordable FE model is particularly exciting as it makes many flagship features accessible to a wider audience. Withings ScanWatch 2: The ScanWatch 2 relies on AI for smarter predictive insights and offers up to 35 days of continuous tracking on a single charge.

The ScanWatch 2 relies on AI for smarter predictive insights and offers up to 35 days of continuous tracking on a single charge. Speediance Gym Monster 2: The Speediance Gym Monster 2 combines a complete smart gym in a compact design, enabling versatile strength training at home.

The Speediance Gym Monster 2 combines a complete smart gym in a compact design, enabling versatile strength training at home. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro: The watch is made of titanium, equipped with offline maps, and powered by a rechargeable battery that lasts up to three weeks. It sets a new benchmark for outdoor durability.

The watch is made of titanium, equipped with offline maps, and powered by a rechargeable battery that lasts up to three weeks. It sets a new benchmark for outdoor durability. Ulike ReGlow: The Ulike ReGlow LED mask provides spa-quality light therapy at home, utilizing multi-wavelength technology to refresh, renew, and regenerate the skin.

The Ulike ReGlow LED mask provides spa-quality light therapy at home, utilizing multi-wavelength technology to refresh, renew, and regenerate the skin. UREVO AI-powered Wireless Recovery Boots: Urevo Wireless Recovery Boots accelerate foot recovery with smart, professional technology made accessible for everyday athletes. Rokid presents their new smart glasses at IFA. / © nextpit

4. Entertainment