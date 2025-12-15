Millions of Samsung Galaxy phone users are urged to download and install the December security update on their Samsung devices. Discover why this update is urgent and what it could cost you if you skip it.

Samsung is capping off December for Galaxy users with a vital security update. Following its release to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 last week, the firmware is now rolling out to more devices, including the Galaxy S23. While the previous security update was relatively muted, the December patch addresses numerous flaws, making it an urgent install for many users.

The update is reportedly scheduled to be released today in South Korea, according to X user ya_sking12767. It is tracked under firmware versions S918NKSS6EYL1 / S918NOKR6EYL1 / S918NKSU6EYI7, depending on the Galaxy S23 (Ultra) model.

It remains unclear if the firmware will see a simultaneous release in other countries. However, based on the rollout pattern of the Galaxy S25, it should also reach users outside Korea, including those in the USA, India, and Mexico.

The December security update patches a long list of vulnerabilities and bugs that put users at risk if left unaddressed. Among these are six flaws classified as critical. Some may overlap with issues highlighted in Google’s Android security bulletin for this month, which covers Denial of Service attacks and component‑related bugs. Other critical fixes target the fingerprint system, bootloader, and image codec vulnerabilities.

In addition, the update resolves several high‑risk and Samsung‑specific flaws. One notable issue was found in Dynamic Lockscreen, which could allow unauthorized app access. Another bug affected Samsung’s radio interface, involving out‑of‑bounds memory reads and writes.

If left unfixed, these vulnerabilities increase the risk of attacks and exploitation. In some cases, attackers could use them to spy on users or steal sensitive information. While there are currently no confirmed reports of these flaws being exploited, Google has noted that one critical Android‑level bug was already used in a targeted attack.

Beyond the flagship Galaxy S series, the December security update is also expected to reach Samsung’s foldables, mid‑range, entry‑level smartphones, and Galaxy tablets. Release timing, however, may vary depending on region and carrier.

Do you own a Samsung Galaxy phone? Have you received the firmware and updated your device? Share your experience with us.