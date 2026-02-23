Are we about to see Rockstar raise the price of GTA 6 to match ongoing inflation? A new listing suggests gamers may have to dig deeper into their wallets if they want to play. Here’s what recent reports are saying.

While Rockstar has stated that the GTA 6 release on November 19 is largely set in stone, the situation is different regarding the price. There are very few details about what the game will cost, as the company has remained fully tight-lipped since first teasing the title. However, a new clue sheds light on how much the game might cost, though the estimated figure could surprise fans.

We have already heard game analysts predicting the cost of this highly anticipated title. While many suggest it might stay below $70 to appeal to most gamers, others believe ongoing inflation could push GTA 6’s price to $80 or even higher.

One Thing Certain About GTA 6 is the Higher Cost

Game retailer Loaded, formerly known as CDKeys, is now adding its perspective to the conversation. The store recently listed placeholders for the digital GTA 6 standard edition on the Xbox Series S and X. Interestingly, it lists the game at £89.99 in the UK. If this pricing materializes, it could translate to approximately $99 in the USA or €99 in the Eurozone. A similar price could also apply to the PlayStation version.

In addition, the retailer listed a PC version at £70.99, or £60.99 with a 13% discount, even though Rockstar has not yet announced a PC release. This could be a hint that a PC version is eventually coming, even if only retailers currently have an inkling of it.

Loaded has listed the placeholder price for GTA 6 at £89.99 for Xbox.

Alternatively, this could simply be a marketing initiative by the retailer to draw more people to its store. Regardless, gamers can now sign up to be notified once the game officially launches.

No Official Price From Rockstar

It is important to note that these are merely placeholders and nothing has been officially confirmed. However, these figures are notably higher than those of most AAA titles today. Plus, it seems obvious that the retailer is taking a safer bet by listing prices at the higher end of the spectrum, since the title will likely cost more than GTA 5, which launched at $59 in 2013.

It would not be surprising if Rockstar keeps the price higher than previous entries. The company will likely still sell millions of units despite the higher price tag, largely due to the franchise’s immense popularity. At the same time, given the ongoing inflation affecting the industry, a higher price tag appears to be a practical move.

Ultimately, consumers and gamers will be the ones affected, needing to set aside more funds if they truly want to experience the game on day one.

What are your thoughts on the price of GTA 6? Do you think it will cost more than $100? Tell us in the comments below.