Today you can download two top-rated games for free and keep them on your device permanently. Along with four other premium apps. But time is running out, the promotion is only available for a limited time.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free for you.

Free Pro apps (Android)

A Normal Lost Phone ( $2.99 ) – The concept of this game is both simple and clever. The starting point is the idea that an unknown cell phone falls into your hands, which you can now thoroughly search through. Browser histories, e-mails, appointment overview, chats, or photo gallery – everything is open to you. This gives you an intimate insight into the everyday life of someone you don’t know at all. What hidden stories and mysteries might the smartphone be hiding? (4.6 stars, 9,760 ratings)

) – The concept of this game is both simple and clever. The starting point is the idea that an unknown cell phone falls into your hands, which you can now thoroughly search through. Browser histories, e-mails, appointment overview, chats, or photo gallery – everything is open to you. This gives you an intimate insight into the everyday life of someone you don’t know at all. What hidden stories and mysteries might the smartphone be hiding? Another Lost Phone: Laura’s St ( $2.99 ) – The second part of “A Normal Lost Phone” revisits the familiar game idea, but without compromising on the fun. On the contrary, the even more positive ratings in comparison point to a successful sequel. The makers themselves describe the title as a narrative form of detective work. To progress in the game, you have to logically link clues from different apps, chat histories, and images (4.8 stars, 1,790 ratings) .

) – The second part of “A Normal Lost Phone” revisits the familiar game idea, but without compromising on the fun. On the contrary, the even more positive ratings in comparison point to a successful sequel. The makers themselves describe the title as a narrative form of detective work. To progress in the game, you have to logically link clues from different apps, chat histories, and images . Stabilize Video: Stable Video ( $3.49 ) – The third application is an extremely useful one. It allows users to stabilize shaky video recordings with a simple tap of the finger. According to the provider, this process should only take a few moments. So if you don’t have your own gimbal available, this app is a convincing alternative. (4.3 stars, 1,410 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Alt-Frequencies ( $4.99 ) – This title is based on an unusual and appealing idea. The player is stuck in an endless loop and is supposed to shake humanity awake. In what way? By receiving and forwarding messages via the radio. It is therefore a radio play-like game in which radio voices, conspiracy fanatics, political actors, and even a dog have to be examined more closely. (4.7 stars, 3 ratings)

) – This title is based on an unusual and appealing idea. The player is stuck in an endless loop and is supposed to shake humanity awake. In what way? By receiving and forwarding messages via the radio. It is therefore a radio play-like game in which radio voices, conspiracy fanatics, political actors, and even a dog have to be examined more closely. Effects Studio ( $0.99 ) – Thanks to this application, ordinary snapshots will soon be history. A variety of effect filters ensures that photos look like digital works of art in no time at all. The range is complemented by the usual editing tools and user-friendly navigation. Ideal for anyone with a penchant for creative design and colorful images (4.7 stars, 39 ratings)

) – Thanks to this application, ordinary snapshots will soon be history. A variety of effect filters ensures that photos look like digital works of art in no time at all. The range is complemented by the usual editing tools and user-friendly navigation. Ideal for anyone with a penchant for creative design and colorful images Window Puzzles ( $2.99 ) – The main aim of this game is to put together works of art that look like colorful glass windows. You slide the given fragments exactly into the shapes provided. It’s hard to get bored, as there are 126 different motifs waiting to be solved. (5.0 stars, 4 ratings)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we present here were available for free when the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Sometimes, there are hidden stumbling blocks you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also the case with some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game intended for children, it is important to pay close attention to these aspects.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. To be on the safe side, ensure you grant only the permissions the app needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.