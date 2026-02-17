Sony just treated gamers to a sneak peek of an upcoming game with serious potential. This AAA John Wick game does not just look good, it has a lot more working in its favor. But what can you actually expect?

John Wick is one of the most iconic action movie heroes of all time. As such, it is no surprise that the popular movies are going to be treated to several video game adaptations. While previous John Wick games, such as John Wick Hex, which released in 2019, garnered widespread attention, this new game could truly stand out from the crowd. Even though little is currently known, fans are already excited. And for good reason.

Untitled John Wick Game Revealed

As of right now, this new John Wick game doesn’t have an official name. But when it was revealed during Sony’s recent State of Play, we already saw a short 2-minute trailer. And it’s this trailer that has caught people’s attention. It centers around pre-rendered cutscenes that perfectly encapsulate the atmosphere fans of the movies have come to love.

We see John Wick getting a new suit fitted, intercut with intense action sequences. From smashing a guy’s head in with a frying pan to shooting another from behind cover, the trailer does not go easy on the violence. But the action and atmosphere are not the only things that stand out. The game simply looks incredibly good. Detailed, beautiful graphics lend realism without brute-forcing it.

The trailer ends with a familiar face: John Wick (Keanu Reeves) looking directly into the camera. And to the joy of many, Keanu Reeves’ involvement goes much further than just his face making an appearance.

An original Story with a stacked cast

The best thing about this new game is not the incredible graphics or cool cutscenes. It’s that this game tells an original story and features some of the people who made the original movies. For example, the director of all four John Wick movies, Chad Stahelski, is involved in the development.

And as previously mentioned, Keanu Reeves is back to embody John Wick in the game. According to a blog post, he’s lending his “look, voice, and more” to the game. The game will be set in the movie’s timeline, which makes Keanu’s return an obvious choice.

What do you think about this new John Wick game? Are you as excited as I am? Let me know in the comments below!