Everybody loves free stuff, and gamers are no different. Right now, you can download a high-quality video game entirely for free and keep it forever. No microtransactions or hidden fees to worry about.

Every week, the Epic Games Store gives away a free video game. And once you download the game, it stays in your library even after the offer expires. All you need to download the game is a free Epic Games Store account and quick fingers. That’s because each week, there’s a new game available for free, and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a game that makes the long wait for GTA 6 a lot more bearable.

This Week’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Rustler – Grand Theft Horse

Are you tired of waiting around for GTA 6? Well, this game may not quite be what you’re looking for, but that doesn’t matter. Because this historically inaccurate medieval action game pays homage to GTA in the best way. It doesn’t take itself seriously, and it is packed full of fun pop-culture references. You can tell it’s good because the main character is called The Guy. A result of his parents being too lazy to properly name him. Come to think of it, my family did the same thing with a cat we had when I was 14.

Wreak havoc in a time before our own and screw everyone over to get your way. Keep in mind that Rustler is 18+ and wasn’t previously released on the Epic Games Store, so there are no reviews as of yet.

Download Rustler (Grand Theft Horse) from the Epic Games Store.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Free Game

Definitely Not Fried Chicken

Whoever is curating the free games on the Epic Games Store must be having a lot of fun. Next week, you can download Definitely Not Fried Chicken, another hilarious simulation that shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Because while you are going to be running a fried chicken restaurant in the front, the real business happens in the back. And the product you’re going to be moving through the back door certainly caters to a very different clientele.

Definitely Not Fried Chicken is a tongue-in-cheek restaurant game that doubles as a mafia sim. The game has not yet been released on the Epic Games Store, so we don’t know how much it will eventually cost. But next week, you can definitely download this game for free.

Download Definitely Not Fried Chicken from the Epic Games Store.