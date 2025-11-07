GTA 6 is on its way to becoming the most expensive video game of all time. And such an expensive, lengthy process takes time, and lots of it. Rockstar has just announced that the game has, unfortunately, been delayed once more.

Millions of gamers around the world have been waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 for years. With GTA 5 being an incredible success and remaining wildly popular, a sequel is long overdue. The game was originally supposed to be released in the fall of this year. Then, news of a first delay hit, pushing the game back to May 2026. Now, it seems like gamers are going to have to wait even longer.

Rockstar Delays GTA 6… Again

While many players may be disappointed, there are good reasons for this delay. Rockstar is known for their perfectionism when it comes to releasing their games in a finished state. As such, it is no surprise that the reason for the delay is that Rockstar needs a few more months not only to finish but also to polish the game for release.

In a time where releasing half-finished or broken games is quickly becoming the norm, this approach is refreshing. While it may be frustrating for players, it demonstrates Rockstar’s commitment to delivering an experience that meets the expectations of its players. And with GTA 6 being as highly anticipated as it is, those expectations are going to be very hard to meet in any case.

The new release date for the game, set by Rockstar, is November 16, 2026. So players will have to remain patient for yet another year. This is not the first time Rockstar has delayed one of their games. Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed by roughly a year.

What Do We Know About GTA 6?

GTA 6 is going to be set in Leonida, a fictional US state based on Florida. The game’s protagonists are Jason and Lucia, a couple living a life of crime. Rockstar has remained relatively quiet about the game so far. They have only released two trailers thus far, showing off parts of the game.

Apart from some of the characters and locations, not much is known about the game’s story. But as its release draws closer, Rockstar is sure to release more information gradually.