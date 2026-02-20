Everybody loves free stuff, and gamers are no different. Right now, you can download a high-quality video game entirely for free and keep it forever. No microtransactions or hidden fees to worry about.

Every week, the Epic Games Store gives away a free video game. And once you download the game, it stays in your library even after the offer expires. All you need to download the game is a free Epic Games Store account and quick fingers. That’s because each week a new game becomes available for free, and the old offer expires. This week, you can download a thoughtful game that takes a guess at what the afterlife could look like.

This Week’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Return to Ash

What happens after we die? It’s a question that almost everyone has asked themselves at some point in their lives. Return to Ash presents a unique take on what the afterlife could look like in video game form. This narrative-driven visual novel focuses on emotional storytelling. It can be completed in 2-4 hours and offers multiple endings.

Your decisions shape your journey through the afterlife. So make sure to choose wisely if you want to escape this strange purgatory.

Return to Ash is available for free on the Epic Games Store this week. The game has already received very positive reviews on Steam. Many players praise the heartfelt storytelling and great visuals.

Download Return to Ash from the Epic Games Store.

What is this mysterious place? Image source: Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Free Games

Boxes: Lost Fragments

Last Christmas, I gifted my mom an escape room-style puzzle box, and she loved it. Boxes: Lost Fragments is exactly that, but in video game format. As a legendary thief, you break into a lavish mansion looking for the biggest score of your life. But what should have been a simple operation slowly turns into a harrowing conundrum. You’re presented with a series of bizarre puzzle boxes, each more intricate than the last. And the key to escaping this strange place lies within them.

On the Epic Games Store, players have awarded the game 4.5 out of 5 stars. Boxes: Lost Fragments normally costs around $14, but you can download it for free next week.

Download Boxes: Lost Fragments from the Epic Games Store.

Can you solve these difficult puzzles? Image source: Steam

My Night Job

My Night Job is an action-horror-platformer that sends you headfirst into abandoned buildings filled with monsters. Your job here is to rescue survivors who are trapped with these gruesome beasts. Be prepared for fast-paced action, more than 60 different weapons at your disposal, and a whole lot of fun to be had. The game has an old-school feel, which makes it especially interesting for retro fans.

Normally, My Night Job costs around $9 on the Epic Games Store. Starting next week, you can download the game for free for a limited time.

Download My Night Job from the Epic Games Store.