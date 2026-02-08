The smash hit and award winning game Baldur’s Gate 3 is heading to HBO. Helmed by the creator of The Last of Us, this live-action epic promises to bring Forgotten Realms to life. Discover why many fans and gamers are excited for this adaptation.

Fans of Dungeons & Dragons and the Baldur’s Gate franchise are in for a treat beyond their gaming rigs. Hasbro is bringing the smash‑hit RPG to television. The company has announced that a live‑action TV series based on Baldur’s Gate is coming to HBO, helmed by The Last of Us co‑creator Craig Mazin.

Another Series from The Last of Us Creator

The development was first reported by Deadline, which revealed that HBO is partnering with Hasbro to bring the world of Baldur’s Gate to the small screen. Craig Mazin, co‑creator of HBO’s The Last of Us and a longtime Baldur’s Gate 3 enthusiast, will serve as showrunner, overseeing both the creation and writing of the TV series.

“I can’t wait to help bring Baldur’s Gate and all of its incredible characters to life with as much respect and love as we can, and I’m deeply grateful to Gabe Marano and his team at Hasbro for entrusting me with this incredibly important property,” Mazin told Deadline.

When and Where the Series Takes Place

While the series remains rooted in the world established by Baldur’s Gate 3, it is expected to serve as a continuation of the game’s narrative. The story will likely take place several years after the game’s conclusion and generations after the events of the original two titles. This canonical continuity suggests the plot will still revolve around iconic protagonists like Astarion, Gale, Karlach, and Shadowheart, though new faces are certain to be introduced.

A gameplay screenshot from Baldur’s Gate 3. Image source: Larian Studios / Hasbro

Mazin has also expressed interest in leveraging the expertise of the original voice and motion capture actors, potentially integrating them into the live action cast. Currently, there is no definitive release window for the series, as development is in its early stages. Given the scale of such a production, it may be a few years before the show premieres on HBO.

In the meantime, fans could see spin‑offs or expansions from the game itself before the beloved characters make their live‑action debut.

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, was one of the most acclaimed RPGs of recent years, winning Game of the Year in 2023. With its success and deep ties to Hasbro’s Dungeons & Dragons universe, it seems fitting that the franchise is now making the leap to television.

Have you played any of the Baldur’s Gate games? What are your thoughts on the upcoming HBO series? Share your opinions below.