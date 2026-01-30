Everybody loves free stuff, and gamers are no different. Right now, you can download a high-quality video game entirely for free and keep it forever. No microtransactions or hidden fees to worry about.

Every week, the Epic Games Store gives away a free video game. And once you download the game, it stays in your library even after the offer expires. All you need to download the game is a free Epic Games Store account and quick fingers. That’s because each week, there’s a new game available for free, and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a crazy game that has you step into the shoes of someone who operates a mafia front.

This Week’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Definitely Not Fried Chicken

Whoever is curating the free games on the Epic Games Store must be having a lot of fun. This week, you can download Definitely Not Fried Chicken, another hilarious simulation that shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Because while you are going to be running a fried chicken restaurant in the front, the real business happens in the back. And the product you’re going to be moving through the back door certainly caters to a very different clientele.

Definitely Not Fried Chicken is a tongue-in-cheek restaurant game that doubles as a mafia sim. The game usually costs around $22. But this week, you can definitely download this game for free.

Download Definitely Not Fried Chicken from the Epic Games Store.

The real product is being sold in the back. Image source: Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Free Games

Botany Manor

If you’ve been looking for the perfect game to unwind after a long day, Botany Manor is just the game for you. It’s 1890, and you’re playing as Arabella Greene, a retired botanist. You live on the grounds of an English manor and get to explore its many gardens and habitats. Throughout your time on the manor, you will figure out how to take care of and preserve long-forgotten flora.

As you grow each plant carefully, you’ll discover that some of them possess rather mysterious qualities. Botany Manor normally costs around $22 on the Epic Games Store. But next week, you can download the game for free.

Download Botany Manor from the Epic Games Store.

Explore a realistic English manor as you look for lost flora. Image source: Steam

Poison Retro Set

There isn’t a whole lot to say about this next free game. The Poison Retro Set is a must-have for all Pixel Gun 3D fans. Jump straight into epic pixel battles with the three arcade-inspired guns in this set. It’s normally priced at around $30, but it will be available for free next week.

Download Poison Retro Set from the Epic Games Store.