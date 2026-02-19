Right now, GameStop is bringing back an iconic offer. Buying two pre-owned games will get you another game for free throughout the entire week. But there’s a catch that you should be aware of before you head into your local store.

If you’re looking to score some great games and gaming accessories this week, you should check out GameStop’s Double Pro Week. The store is bringing back a few iconic offers, including its Buy 1, Get 1 Free deal on pre-owned games. But this time around, there’s a big catch. Only select users can benefit from this special promotion.

Offers For Pro Members

As its name implies, you have to be a GameStop Pro member if you want to benefit from these special offers. GameStop Pro is an annual subscription that offers worthwhile benefits if you already buy from GameStop frequently. As a Pro member, you can expect monthly $5 rewards, free shipping on orders over $54, 10% extra cash or credit on trades, and 5% off digital games and currencies, among others.

But those benefits come at a cost. GameStop Pro membership currently costs $25 a year. For some, that price may be justified simply because being a Pro member doubles your purchase limits on most trading card products. And with trading cards being as popular as they are right now, this alone may be worth it for some.

GameStop Double Pro Week

If you’re a Pro member, you can currently make use of some great deals during Double Pro Week. Alongside the Buy 2, Get 1 Free deal on used games, you can also save $10 when you buy two new games. But to make use of that second offer, you’re going to have to head into your local store. The reason may be the precarious state of physical GameStop locations, with more closures looming in 2026.

Another great deal is available on pre-owned consoles. You can currently get 10% off of those, bringing the price for a Nintendo Switch OLED down to $242.99. And if you’re thinking of upgrading your PC with a storage expansion, you can pick up a 2TB GameStop NVMe at 20% off.

Overall, some of these offers may make buying a Pro membership, at least for a single year, worthwhile. But if you’re just planning on picking up another free game, you may be better off going without.

Are you currently a GameStop Pro member? Which games are you going to pick up for your collection? Let me know in the comments below!