Everybody loves free stuff, and gamers are no different. Right now, you can download a high-quality video game entirely for free and keep it forever. No microtransactions or hidden fees to worry about.

Every week, the Epic Games Store gives away a free video game. And once you download the game, it stays in your library even after the offer expires. All you need to download the game is a free Epic Games Store account and quick fingers. That’s because each week, there’s a new game available for free, and the old offer expires. This week, you can download an incredible 18+ game that takes you to a dystopian future.

This Week’s Free Games on the Epic Games Store

Nobody Wants to Die

If you’re anything like me, you may feel like New York City already resembles somewhat of a dystopian hellscape. But Nobody Wants to Die is a game that shows how much worse it could get than apartments renting for $3,000 a month. In this game, you travel to New York in the year 2329. Immortality is no longer a mere dream, but it comes at a price almost impossible to pay.

And if one can’t pay the price, they have to get creative. Which is precisely where you come in. As Mortality Department Detective James Karra, you are tasked with tracking down a serial killer. He targets the city’s elites, those who once thought themselves safe from death. Can you solve these murders and find out the truth?

Can you figure out who’s behind these murders? Image source: Steam

Nobody Wants to Die normally costs around $25 on the Epic Games Store. You can download the game for free right now, but the sale ends next week, so don’t wait too long!

Download Nobody Wants to Die from the Epic Games Store.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

If you’re into detective games, but Nobody Wants to Die is a bit too dark for you, this game may hit the spot. The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is an adventure comedy. It takes you to Twin Lakes, a city cursed with inconveniences. And while there may not be any demons running about, someone has to stop this nuisance curse from progressing further.

That someone is you, The Darkside Detective. Save your buddy, Officer Dooley, from the Darkside and investigate this city’s strange occurrences together. While this game is a continuation of The Darkside Detective, these standalone cases can be solved by everyone. Don’t worry if you missed the previous game. With 4.9 stars on the Epic Games Store, this one is definitely worth a try. And while it normally costs around $14, you can download it for free right now.

This game is both challenging and fun. Image source: Steam

Download The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark from the Epic Games Store.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Free Game

Return to Ash

What happens after we die? It’s a question that almost everyone has asked themselves at some point in their lives. Return to Ash presents a unique take on what the afterlife could look like in video game form. This narrative-driven visual novel focuses on emotional storytelling. It can be completed in 2-4 hours and offers multiple endings.

Your decisions shape your journey through the afterlife. So make sure to choose wisely if you want to escape this strange purgatory.

Return to Ash will be available for free on the Epic Games Store next week. The game has already received very positive reviews on Steam.

What is this mysterious place? Image source: Steam

Download Return to Ash from the Epic Games Store.