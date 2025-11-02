With Google delivering the final software and security update to the original Pixel Watch, users now face increased risk. The question is whether to keep using the smartwatch or upgrade to a newer model.

With Google as the main developer behind Android, you’d expect its devices to receive the longest software support. But that’s not the case with the original Pixel Watch, which launched in 2022. After three years of promised updates, Google is finally pulling the plug on its first smartwatch.

No Material 3 Love for the Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch debuted in October 2022, so with its three-year support window, it’s now receiving its final software update, unless Google decides to push emergency patches later on. That last update is currently rolling out as the October security patch globally as BW1A.251005.003.W1.

However, this firmware is a minor one. It’s not the Wear OS 6 update with the Material 3 Expressive UI that has already reached the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 this month. Instead, it includes a set of “bug fixes” and a security patch. But even so, it notably lacks the latest September or October security patches and is stuck with the June version. Still, it’s possible Google withheld those because no critical vulnerabilities were found at the time.

The Google Pixel Watch lacks Qi wireless charging support.

What’s especially disappointing for Pixel Watch owners is that Samsung has now outpaced Google in terms of length of software support. For example, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, both released in 2021, are scheduled to receive One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6.

Pixel Watch Might Be at Risk

With the Pixel Watch receiving its final update, it’s now more vulnerable to cyberattacks and evolving security threats. That’s something current users should be aware of, especially as threat actors continue to adapt.

Upgrading to the latest Pixel Watch 4 might be the best option. Alternatively, you could consider other smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 or Galaxy Watch Ultra. But if you’re set on continuing to use the original Pixel Watch, it’s wise to disconnect it from your smartphone when performing sensitive tasks.

Do you still use the original Pixel Watch? What are your plans now that Google is ending software support for the device? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.