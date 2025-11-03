Do you use Google Wallet for digital IDs or payments? Google is upgrading a key feature that could dramatically improve the transit experience for Android commuters. Soon, your morning commute could be easier than ever before.

Google has been steadily improving Google Wallet since its last rebranding, adding major enhancements like transit card integration. With an upcoming update, the tech giant is further strengthening its Android-based digital ID and payment platform by introducing a dedicated Express Transit Card feature, designed to make commuting smoother and faster for many users.

Currently, Google Wallet supports payments in metro stations, buses, and trains using contactless debit or credit cards, as well as stored transit passes. However, commuters must manually open the Wallet app and select a card for each transaction. The new Express transit card feature aims to eliminate that friction.

Tap and Ride with No Unlock Required

The change was discovered in a recent decompiled version of the Google Wallet app, spotted by Android Authority. A new section in the app’s settings, aptly named “Express transit card,” appears alongside other toggles and configuration options.

The card you select will work automatically, without requiring your screen lock, when you hold your device near a supported transit reader

Further inspection reveals how the feature works: users can assign a debit or credit card as their Express Transit Card. Once set, the card will automatically work with compatible transit readers and won’t require unlocking the device using biometrics or passcodes.

How It Compares to Samsung Wallet and Apple Pay’s Transit Card

The feature is similar to Samsung Wallet’s transit payment option, which allows users to assign a default transit card. However, Samsung’s version is limited to Galaxy smartphones and select countries.

Apple also offers a comparable feature in Apple Pay for iPhone and Apple Watch, available in many regions worldwide.

For Android users, Google Wallet’s Express transit card will be a major convenience, especially for those who rely on their phones for daily commuting. It’s also likely that the feature will expand to smartwatches running Wear OS, offering even more flexibility.

As of now, there’s no official release date. Google may still be testing and refining the feature before a public rollout. It’s also unclear whether all regions currently supporting Google Wallet transit will receive the update.

Still, it’s a promising development and a clear signal of where Google Wallet is headed.

Do you use Google Wallet for digital IDs or payments? What features would you like to see next? Share your thoughts in the comments.