Beyond lock screen tweaks and multitasking upgrades, Apple quietly slipped in a Wi-Fi enhancement with iPadOS 26.2 and macOS Tahoe 26.2, unlocking faster performance for supported iPad and Mac devices.

Apple released iPadOS 26.2 last month. The update, which falls under the broader iOS 26 cycle, added several enhancements, including new lock screen customizations and improved multitasking. However, beyond these noticeable features, a meaningful connectivity upgrade has been quietly added to iPad and Mac devices.

Secret Wi-Fi Upgrade For iPad And MacBook

With iPadOS 26.2 and macOS Tahoe, Apple has seemingly enabled support (via MacRumors) for a wider channel bandwidth on compatible iPad and Mac models, which also seen in the updated Wi-Fi and Ethernet guidelines for Apple devices. This allows users to take advantage of faster and more efficient connections on many common home networks. Previously, these higher speeds were often restricted to a very specific type of modern connection, but this update makes the faster performance more accessible across older network frequencies.

Essentially, this change doubles the capacity of the connection, which theoretically increases the maximum speed at which data can travel. While real world speeds are usually lower due to environmental factors, doubling this capacity generally leads to a noticeable improvement in overall performance.

For most users, this support brings faster downloads and uploads, especially when transferring large files. It is also particularly useful for streaming high resolution videos without buffering.

Which iPad And MacBook Models Are Compatible

As for compatible devices, recent iPad Air and iPad Pro models support this improved connectivity, including the M2 iPad Air, the M2 iPad Pro, and all subsequent generations. The latest iPad mini 7 also features this capability.

Similarly, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with the M2 chip or newer, as well as recent Mac mini models, are equipped with the necessary hardware. Of course, you will also need a router that supports these faster frequencies to experience the improved connection.

Following iPadOS 26.2, Apple is likely to release iPadOS 26.3 to the public in the coming weeks. Users can expect to see a new set of functions alongside these recent connectivity additions.

Do you own a recent iPad or a MacBook? Have you noticed a change in speed when downloading large files? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.