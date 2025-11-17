A premium manufacturer of power banks and chargers has launched a comprehensive recall. A power bank from the manufacturer is affected, and could burst into flames due to a manufacturing defect. Here’s what you can do if you’re affected.

Power banks are part of everyday life for many people – they provide reliable power for smartphones, tablets, and other devices on the go. However, as with all electronic devices, safety-related problems can also occur with power banks. A recent recall shows that even models with powerful lithium batteries from premium manufacturers are not immune to manufacturing defects.

This Power Bank is Affected

For many people, they are an indispensable companion on the go: power banks. Thanks to their compact design, even high-capacity models can be easily carried in a bag or rucksack. The mobile energy reserve contains lithium-ion and LiFePO4 batteries, which guarantee many charging cycles and a long service life.

Handy and lots of energy: almost everyone has a power bank Image source: nextpit / Ezequiel Exstein

The most popular brands include Anker, Ugreen, and the premium brand Belkin. The latter has announced in an official announcement that the model “BoostCharge USB-C PD Power Bank 20K (Model BPB002)” is being recalled. The reason for the recall is a manufacturing defect in the lithium-ion battery, which causes overheating and, in the worst case, leads to fire.

Belkin expressly advises against continuing to use the affected power bank, let alone charging devices with it. The devices should be disconnected from the power supply and stored in a safe place. However, take care when disposing of them. Power banks must not simply be disposed of with household waste. Instead, devices must be handed in at recycling centers or specialist dealers for lithium batteries.

What Customers Should Do Now

First, check whether your model is affected by the recall. Devices with the numbers “MMA008” or “BPB002” are affected. You can find the model number on the back or bottom of the device. If you still have the proof of purchase, you are in luck, because Belkin offers two options for returning the device. On the one hand, you can request a full refund of the purchase price, or you can choose a 20 percent discount on the purchase of a new product on the Belkin website.