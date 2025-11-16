A ring that controls your glasses? That’s exactly what Even Realities wants to show with the new Even G2 smart glasses and the R1 smart ring. Instead of distractions, the duo relies on discreet technology that blends naturally into your everyday life and helps you stay in the moment.

What’s behind the new Even G2

The Even G2 is the second generation of Smart Glasses from Even Realities, building on its predecessor while revising almost all areas. At 36 grams, the glasses are particularly light, offer a newly developed, optically clear display, and a noticeably more comfortable fit. The aim was to create a pair of glasses that wear like a normal pair of glasses but integrate smart functions unobtrusively.

The G2 has some exciting new technical features. In addition to a brighter projection and more precise display, AI-supported tools are used for the first time. These include “Conversate”, a real-time communication aid that can translate 29 spoken languages or provide contextual information. Familiar functions such as “Navigate” for orientation, “Teleprompt” for lectures, or “Quicklist” for task lists have also been improved to respond more quickly in everyday life.

The accompanying Even R1 Smart Ring acts as a discreet remote control and fitness companion. Made from zirconia ceramic and stainless steel, it recognizes gestures, tracks vital data, and allows you to operate the glasses without looking at a screen.

What the future may bring

The Even G2, among others, shows that smart glasses are slowly coming of age. Instead of futuristic gadgetry, Even Realities wants to bring technology into everyday life. Glasses that can actually be worn and are useful at the same time.

If the concept works, the G2 could shake up the market. The smart ring, as a control unit, is more than just a gimmick; it demonstrates how discreet modern technology can be effective. And perhaps this is precisely the key to smart glasses finally finding their way out of the niche and into our everyday lives.