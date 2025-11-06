The Android 16 update is breaking Android Auto for some Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel users. While the exact cause remains unclear, the issue appears to stem from the software itself, leaving many users frustrated and disappointed.

The rollout of Android 16 has been swift and widespread. After debuting on Pixel devices, it’s now reaching more non-Pixel phones like Samsung Galaxy smartphones, bringing several notable features. But beyond the enhancements, the update is causing headaches for some users, particularly those relying on Android Auto, which has become buggy and, in some cases, unusable.

Just this month, users reported frustration after an Android Auto update caused a favorite feature to malfunction. While that issue had some workarounds, the current problems appear more severe, leaving many drivers without a reliable infotainment system.

Android Auto Is Disconnecting and Freezing Displays

According to multiple reports on Google’s community forum and Reddit, users are experiencing stuttering and non-functional displays when running Android Auto in their vehicles. One Pixel 9 Pro user shared that their screen goes blank or becomes unresponsive when connecting to Android Auto.

Several Samsung Galaxy users reported similar issues, describing frequent disconnections that render Android Auto nearly unusable while driving. There doesn’t seem to be a consistent pattern to the bugs, but connection drops and unresponsive touchscreens are among the most common complaints.

Android 16 Bug Behind the Glitch

The culprit appears to be the Android 16 update, which is rolling out as part of the One UI 8 update on Samsung Galaxy devices. Affected models include the mid-range Galaxy A35 and Galaxy S23 FE, along with at least one Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The exact bug causing the erratic behavior remains unclear. Users who’ve reported the issue say the October update didn’t resolve it. Hopefully, a fix will arrive with the November update, at least for Pixel devices, but that remains to be seen.

Currently, the issue does not appear to be as widespread as previous Android Auto disruptions, but it’s possible that many affected users have not yet reported their problems. Still, it’s a frustrating experience for those who rely on Android Auto for daily commutes, especially since there’s no word yet from Google about the issue and the needed fix.

Are you one of the drivers who rely on Android Auto? Have you experienced issues since updating to Android 16? Share your experience in the comments.