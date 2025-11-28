Google’s Quick Share extension brought AirDrop compatibility to Android OS, but some Pixel 10 owners say it’s breaking Wi‑Fi connections. Early adopters are now weighing convenience against stability.

Google surprised many when it added AirDrop support to Android. The feature allows Pixel users to share files via Quick Share with an iPhone or Apple device that uses AirDrop. This was made possible through reverse engineering of Apple’s sharing technology.

While the feature is novel and arguably one of the best additions to Android in years, the rollout has not been smooth for some early adopters. Reports are surfacing on Google’s community forum and support pages that the AirDrop update is causing issues on Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro (review) devices.

AirDrop Support Is Causing Headaches for Users

Some affected users blame the latest Quick Share extension update, which enabled AirDrop compatibility. User named JayMZ on Google’s support forum noted that opening Quick Share on a Pixel 10 immediately disconnects Wi‑Fi. The error persists when opening the Wi‑Fi list, which appears completely empty.

A similar issue was reported by a Reddit user, who explained that Wi‑Fi on the Pixel 10 Pro XL becomes unstable and intermittently disconnects when Quick Share is enabled.

Pixel 10 users experience Wi-Fi problems when using Quick Share.

Users suspect the latest Quick Share update may have added or modified WLAN protocols to support AirDrop. This suggests the problem is a software bug rather than a conflict between the two sharing systems. Not all Pixel 10 owners are affected, which indicates the issue may be limited to certain variants.

Google has not yet acknowledged the bug. No official fix has been provided, leaving users to troubleshoot on their own while waiting for a statement from the company.

Fix for AirDrop Feature on Pixel Smartphones

For now, some users report that uninstalling the latest Quick Share extension resolves the Wi‑Fi issue, though this also removes AirDrop support.

This leaves Pixel 10 owners with a choice: keep AirDrop enabled and risk unstable Wi‑Fi, or uninstall the update for reliable connectivity. Once Google issues a definitive fix, users will no longer need to remove Quick Share.

Have you been using AirDrop on your Pixel 10 since it rolled out? Have you experienced any related bugs? Share your thoughts in the comments.