Until now, Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface has not been linked to a specific Android version. While Samsung One UI 8 and Android 16 are only delivered together, for example, many Xiaomi smartphones currently receive HyperOS 3. At the same time, Android 15 or even an older version continues to run in the background. With the next update, the principle will change: HyperOS 3.1 requires Android 16. Devices that do not support this version will not receive the update.
What’s new in HyperOS 3.1
The most noticeable innovation concerns the multitasking menu. In the future, open apps will be displayed in a view familiar to Apple users. However, users can return to the previous display if they wish. Further adjustments are not yet known and are expected to be introduced with the launch in China.
Xiaomi is currently preparing the update for the Chinese market. As usual, the rollout will first occur in China before the new version becomes available internationally.
These models remain with HyperOS 3
As HyperOS 3.1 only runs on devices with Android 16, current models such as the Xiaomi 15T series or the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will benefit from the update. Older devices, on the other hand, will remain on HyperOS 3:
- POCO F5 5G
- POCO F5 Pro
- POCO M6 Pro
- POCO X6 Neo
- Redmi 13C
- Redmi K50 Ultra
- Redmi K60
- Redmi K60 Pro
- Redmi Note 12T Pro
- Redmi Note 12 Turbo
- Redmi Note 13 5G
- Redmi Note 13R Pro
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12S
- Xiaomi 12S Pro
- Xiaomi 12S Ultra
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi Civi 3
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2
- Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14
Some of these devices have not even received HyperOS 3 yet. The rollout should be completed by the end of March 2026. However, the lack of an update does not mean the end: with HyperOS 4, Xiaomi could support older Android versions again next year and thus also include some of these models.
