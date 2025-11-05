Xiaomi has recently started to upgrade numerous smartphones to HyperOS 3.0. This version features reworked designs, and doesn’t require Android 16. HyperOS 3 still runs on Android 13, 14 or 15 in some cases, but this is set to change with the next update.

Until now, Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface has not been linked to a specific Android version. While Samsung One UI 8 and Android 16 are only delivered together, for example, many Xiaomi smartphones currently receive HyperOS 3. At the same time, Android 15 or even an older version continues to run in the background. With the next update, the principle will change: HyperOS 3.1 requires Android 16. Devices that do not support this version will not receive the update.

What’s new in HyperOS 3.1

The most noticeable innovation concerns the multitasking menu. In the future, open apps will be displayed in a view familiar to Apple users. However, users can return to the previous display if they wish. Further adjustments are not yet known and are expected to be introduced with the launch in China.

Xiaomi is currently preparing the update for the Chinese market. As usual, the rollout will first occur in China before the new version becomes available internationally.

These models remain with HyperOS 3

As HyperOS 3.1 only runs on devices with Android 16, current models such as the Xiaomi 15T series or the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will benefit from the update. Older devices, on the other hand, will remain on HyperOS 3:

POCO F5 5G

POCO F5 Pro

POCO M6 Pro

POCO X6 Neo

Redmi 13C

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13R Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi Civi 3

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14

Some of these devices have not even received HyperOS 3 yet. The rollout should be completed by the end of March 2026. However, the lack of an update does not mean the end: with HyperOS 4, Xiaomi could support older Android versions again next year and thus also include some of these models.