Have you been looking for a great video game to play during winter? Right now, you can download a great pc game entirely for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But it expires very soon, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. All you need to download these games is a free account and quick fingers, because each day, there’s a new game and the old offer expires. Today, you can download a high-quality game entirely for free and keep it in your library forever.

Today’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel

Hordes of Hel is an exciting roguelike horde-survivor game. It’s set in the dark realms of Norse Mythology, where you have to fight waves of enemies to earn the ancient Gods’ divine blessing. Throughout the game, you will explore hostile worlds and face mighty bosses. And according to gamers on the Epic Games Store, the great boss battles are one of the best things about this game.

The game usually costs around $15, but right now, you can download it for free. The offer expires on the 19th of December, when a new free game takes its place. So if you don’t want to miss out on this game, which has received a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, you should download it soon. According to reviewers, the game is a good choice for both newcomers to the genre and seasoned swarm survivor veterans.

Hordes of Hel is a lot of fun for many hours. Image source: Steam

Download Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel from the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Games Store Advent Calendar

Every year around Christmas and New Year’s, the Epic Games Store gives away a free premium game every day. According to some reports, this year’s free games may exceed a value of $300. However, we won’t know the total amount until the calendar has run its course and all free games have been revealed. Below, you can see which games were available for free so far. If you missed any, don’t worry! There are plenty more to come this year as we prepare for Christmas and New Year’s.

This Year’s Free Games