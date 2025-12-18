Have you been looking for a great video game to play during winter? Right now, you can download one of the best games of all time for free. And the best part? You get to keep the game in your library even after the offer expires. But the offer expires later today, so act fast!

Christmas is a wonderful time for gamers. That’s because the Epic Games Store is giving away a bunch of high-quality games for free throughout December. And this year, the online game store is starting things off with a bang. The game you can download for free right now is one of the best games of all time, and it usually costs a whopping $60. But not today. Today, you can get the game for free and keep it in your library forever. And all you need to do so is an Epic Games Store account, which is free to create and has no strings attached.

This Week’s Free Game on the Epic Games Store

Hogwarts Legacy

Whether you love or hate JK Rowling, there is no denying that Hogwarts Legacy is objectively a great game. And now that you can get it for free, nothing is stopping you from diving right into a wonderfully magical world.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place way before iconic characters like Harry Potter were even born. It whisks you away to a time before Voldemort, but that doesn’t mean it’s without danger. Your story is shaped by a mysterious ancient magic that only a few wizards and witches possess. It is powerful enough to shape the land in unimaginable ways, and even Hogwarts itself was built by it.

It is thus no wonder that evil forces are quickly trying to intervene as your paths cross with those of some of this world’s most powerful beings. Between attending classes at the castle, refining your flying skills, and unravelling a captivating mystery, life at Hogwarts never gets boring.

The game excels not just in its story but also in its many customization options. When I reviewed the game shortly after its release, I was taken aback by how immersive the experience is. So if you’ve ever dreamt of being a part of this magical universe, you should give this game a try.

It usually costs a whopping $60, but you can download it for free for one week only. The offer ends on the 18th of December, when a new free game will be revealed.

Download Hogwarts Legacy from the Epic Games Store.