Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 Pro users continue to experience a buggy and laggy speakerphone issue during calls. Unfortunately, Google has no plans to fix the problem, leaving users increasingly frustrated.

Pixel phones have the advantage of running the latest Android OS and features, but the experience isn’t always smooth. Even the newest Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro aren’t immune to persistent issues. One prominent bug affecting Pixel users, including those on the Pixel 9 series, has been brought to the forefront. Still, Google appears to be dismissing calls to address it, leaving many owners frustrated.

In May, Google introduced sweeping UI changes across its native apps, including the Phone app. Since then, some Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro users have reported a buggy experience when activating speakerphone. The issue causes calls to hang up or delay when speakerphone is enabled. I’ve personally encountered this on the Pixel 9 Pro XL with the updated app, though I’ve managed to apply a few workarounds.

Newer Pixel 10 Models Face Call Bug

Unfortunately, the problem has carried over to the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro (review), and even persists in Android 16 QPR2 beta builds. While affected users have raised the issue on Google’s community forums and Reddit, it appears the company has not resolved it, despite acknowledging the bug.

In a recent Google issue tracker update, a support representative closed the report due to a lack of “actionable information” from other users. This effectively halts any further investigation, leaving the issue unresolved despite ongoing complaints.

We’re closing this issue due to not having enough actionable information. If you continue to have this issue, please file a new issue and add the relevant information along with a reference link to the earlier issue.

There’s still a chance Google could revisit the bug if new reports are submitted and more users provide diagnostic data to support a fix. But for now, the decision has sparked frustration, with many users feeling ignored.

Temporary Fixes for the Pixel Call Bug

There are a few workarounds, though none are guaranteed. Some users have downgraded to an older version of the Phone app, which features the previous interface. Others recommend keeping the app in a minimized window rather than opening it in full screen. Switching to landscape orientation during calls also seems to help, which is something I’ve tested on my Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Hopefully, future updates to Android or the Phone app will finally address this longstanding issue.

Do you own a Pixel 9 or Pixel 10? Have you experienced this bug on your device? Share your experience in the comments.