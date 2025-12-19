Today you can download several interesting and practical apps completely free of charge. These include a program that allows you to control the volume of each individual app separately. As well as an application that transforms your voice into that of a robot or bear, among other things.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting free apps currently available for you.

Free Pro apps (Android)

QR and barcode scanner PRO ( $5.99 ) – If your cell phone doesn’t have a QR code reader, it’s high time to change that. The application scores with excellent user ratings as well as a clearly structured and functionality-oriented user interface. Furthermore, the ratings play a decisive role because online criminals often pass malware off as a supposed QR scanner (4.7 stars, 20,300 ratings) .

Bagatur Chess Engine ( $4.89 ) – This app is ideal for anyone who enjoys moving pieces around a chessboard. It not only impresses with its stylish interface, but also comes completely without ads. There is also a total of 16 different difficulty levels to choose from. At the maximum level, the program is even said to be able to defeat grandmasters (3.9 stars, 211 ratings) .

Volume Control per app ( $0.69 ) – This application allows the volume of phone calls, alarm clocks, notifications, and other sounds to be set individually for each app. In concrete terms, this means that personal sound control can be set in advance for each app. This eliminates the need for constant manual readjustment in everyday life. (4.0 stars, 413 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Video Voice Changer Pro ( $1.99 ) – This app allows you to change your voice in numerous ways. Sometimes it sounds like a robot, sometimes like a woman or a man. If desired, it can also be played back faster or slower. It can also take on a sound reminiscent of a bear in an abandoned cave, complete with echo. Users have more than 30 exciting effects at their disposal (3.1 stars, 7 ratings) .

Effects Studio ( $0.99 ) – This app allows you to transform photos into small works of art in no time at all. Various filters and effects ensure that colors and moods can be changed as desired. The image can be given a completely new look in just a few simple steps. However, the app is mainly of interest to users who have an affinity for art. (4.7 stars, 39 ratings)

Flowing ~ Meditation & Nature ( $2.99 ) – Too little or restless sleep can significantly affect both your physical condition and your mood. This application relies on spatial nature sounds for headphones to make it easier to fall asleep and promote a restful night's sleep. Particularly interesting: You can customize the soundscape and design it entirely according to your own preferences (4.7 stars, 217 ratings)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, it is often the case that developers do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also the case with some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game that is intended for children, it is important to pay the necessary attention to such aspects.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.