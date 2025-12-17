Are you looking for a large power station as a backup for your home or RV? DJI’s portable power stations are gaining popularity, and the latest model is now on major discount at Amazon, letting you save 46%.

DJI is known for its high-end consumer drones, but it has also entered the power station market. Its devices have proven popular, and now the latest DJI Power 2000 is on sale at Amazon, dropping to an all-time low of $699. That’s a massive $600 (46%) off the usual $1,299 price, or nearly half.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to act quickly, as the deal is valid only until 12 MN PT. That still gives you plenty of time to decide.

Who is the DJI Power 2000 for?

The DJI Power 2000 is a recommended power station for modest-sized households. It comes with a 2,048 Wh capacity, a large supply that can power a Wi-Fi router for almost a week or recharge devices like laptops and drones multiple times. Despite the large battery, the design is lightweight and portable, weighing just 48.5 pounds.

You can double the capacity with an extra battery pack for even longer power supply, though you can max it out with 10 units for a total home backup solution.

DJI’s Power 2000 Portable Power Station has plenty of ports and sockets. Image source: DJI

With a high power output of 3,000 watts, the DJI Power 2000 can handle demanding appliances such as an electric grill or coffee maker. It supports multiple devices at once, thanks to four AC sockets, four USB-C ports, and four USB-A ports. A built-in 10 ms UPS ensures outages won’t damage sensitive equipment and keeps devices running continuously during power interruptions.

When depleted, it recharges quickly. Using a wall outlet, it can go from 0 to 80% in just 55 minutes — one of the fastest charging times in its class. You can also recharge via a car port while traveling or connect a solar panel for eco-friendly charging.

Where do you plan to use the DJI Power 2000? Will it serve as your primary backup at home or in your RV? Share your thoughts in the comments.