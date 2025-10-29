WhatsApp’s next big feature might be cross-platform messaging support, allowing you to send and receive messages from contacts using third-party apps. Could this reshape the messaging experience for good?

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging app, with over 2 billion users globally. So what if you could receive a message from someone using a completely different chat app, like Signal, Messenger, or Telegram, without leaving WhatsApp? That idea is no longer just speculation. A new update reveals how cross-platform messaging is taking shape as a future feature currently in development.

Reports from last year already pointed to Meta working on cross-app capabilities for WhatsApp. This initiative is part of its compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which requires major platforms like storefronts and messaging services to adopt open and interoperable systems, including Meta.

Now, a new feature tied to this effort has been discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, as spotted by WaBetaInfo.

The tool is called Third-party groups. It is a section for third-party chats that can handle multiple contacts or participants in group conversations. This suggests that WhatsApp’s third-party chat feature will support group chats, although it remains unclear whether single and group chat support will launch together.

Anyone Can Add You to Third-party Group Chats

Third-party group chats will allow anyone, selected contacts, or no one to add you to a shared conversation. However, this is only supported when the contacts are part of the same third-party chat as you. This acts as a privacy and security safeguard, similar to what is in place for the third-party single chats.

There is no confirmed list of which third-party apps will be supported. One major requirement is that the platform must enable the same interoperability protocol used by WhatsApp. Signal is one example, and Meta is reportedly using it for WhatsApp’s third-party chat feature.

As for functionality, third-party group chats will support basic communication similar to one-on-one chats. This includes exchanging text messages, voice notes, and files such as photos, videos, and documents. Other native features like status updates, stories, summaries, and stickers are likely not supported.

WhatsApp is expected to give users control over message management by allowing them to use a separate inbox for third-party chats or merge them with first-party messages in the main inbox.

Availability of Third-party WhatsApp Chat

Currently, third-party chat support is being tested on Android. Meta may expand this to iOS once the feature officially launches.

As for availability, it is expected to roll out in European countries to comply with the new digital regulation law. However, there is a possibility that the feature could eventually reach other regions, especially if it helps boost WhatsApp’s popularity even further.

Would you be comfortable chatting with friends and family from other messaging apps through WhatsApp? Is this something users will actually want? Share your thoughts in the comments.