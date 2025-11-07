Six otherwise paid apps are currently available to download for free. Among them are two useful tools that everyone needs at some point in their life. So you should check out these free apps right now, while the promotion lasts.

In the two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, you will find an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free for you.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Water Level PRO – Ruler ( $2.79 ) – This app allows you to turn your smartphone into a spirit level. Of course, the accuracy depends on the sensor quality of the respective device. However, if you don’t have a real spirit level to hand, this app proves to be an extremely useful tool (3.7 stars, 1,300 ratings) .

Sound meter – decibel meter ( $3.29 ) – This app is also not aimed at all users. Quite the opposite. However, anyone who spontaneously needs a sound meter is usually happy if they already have one installed. As the Pro version only requires a small amount of memory, it is definitely worth downloading as a precaution, also, because the user ratings are almost all excellent (4.4 stars, 4,360 ratings) .

Add Frames to photos ( $0.89 ) – This app is as simple as its name suggests. Essentially, its function is to provide a selection of 35 HD frames for photos. Nevertheless, the app is great fun for anyone who loves digital photo frames and invites you to enhance your photos quickly and easily. (stars, 377 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Tiny Orchestra ( $3.49 ) – This creative music game stands out from the crowd. The aim is to get to know different musical instruments from all over the world and their sounds. And you can do this in a fun way by putting together your own unique orchestra. Thanks to the lovingly designed visuals, fun is practically guaranteed. (4.6 stars, 10 ratings)

Pixel Thoughts: Reduce Stress ( $0.99 ) – This app helps users find calm by taking a meditative approach: First, you focus your attention on something that is causing you worry. And then the app opens up a new perspective on it. Of course, this is accompanied by atmospheric, appropriate sounds. (4.6 stars, 19 ratings)

Paintiles ( $1.99 ) – At first, this colorful puzzle game seems quite simple. Three colors are used to redecorate the tiles. But you soon unlock new game mechanics: a crumbling floor, rainbow tiles, and even bombs. Each of these new features changes the dynamics of the game and requires the player to adapt their strategy and look for new approaches. (4.3 stars, 8 ratings)

Free apps with traps: You need to watch out for these

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, it is often the case that developers do not specify the duration of these offers. If you like an app, don’t wait too long to download it.

However, before downloading a free app, it’s always a good idea to review the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also the case with some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game intended for children, it is essential to pay attention to these aspects.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it to third parties. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not require access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.