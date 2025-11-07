Adobe’s apps are a kind of industry standard when it comes to image editing and the graphic design. However, one competitor is trying to dethrone Adobe: Its software not only offers a lot, it is also free.

Among graphic designers, the Adobe Suite, comprising programs such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, is considered the standard by which all others are measured. However, it is also correspondingly expensive: the individual apps for professional users cost $25.99 per month. Since 2019, the British developer Serif has been offering alternatives to the three Adobe programs mentioned above, which not only provide similar operation and a comparable range of functions.

However, Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher were offered at low fixed prices, which were often supported by additional discount campaigns. The apps could often be purchased at prices equivalent to the cost of two months’ rental of their Adobe counterparts. A year ago, Canva finally took over Serif, the developer behind Affinity.

Three applications in one app

The first consequences of the takeover are now becoming apparent. Many users had expected higher prices or a subscription model similar to Adobe’s. Instead, Canva is transferring its own, largely free usage model to the Affinity suite. The software can now be downloaded and used free of charge.

Only those who want to access additional functions based on artificial intelligence need to take out a subscription for the new Canva AI. With AI, images and graphics can be optimized or entirely generated using text commands.

There are also other changes to the graphics suite. Whereas the three Affinity programs were previously offered separately, they are now part of a single app. Using tabs below the menu, you can switch between the still separate functions, each of which has its own workspace. However, there will be no restrictions on the range of functions, even though the menu structure has been streamlined somewhat.

Attack on Adobe

Affinity positioned itself early on as an affordable Adobe alternative—and the new owner doesn’t seem to want to change that. By offering the Affinity suite free of charge, Canva is increasing the pressure on its overpowering competitor. Even among free, open-source solutions, there are only a few apps that offer a similarly wide range of functions.