Receive thousands of TV channels completely free of charge? And without cable or satellite? In times of ever-increasing costs for Netflix, Prime Video and the like, this is rare. But one provider is now making it possible – completely legally.

Whether Netflix, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video: All streaming services have one thing in common: they cost money. But now there is a provider that shows live sports, films, entertainment, cultural programs, and news for free. Anyone can now watch thousands of TV channels for free, without ads and completely legally: no subscription, no registration, no catch.

Watch Thousands of TV Channels for Free: Here’s How

With Pluto TV, there is already a free alternative to Netflix and other streaming services. Now there is another one that offers much more. TV Garden offers a vast selection of TV channels from around the world. The provider’s promise echoes the old promise of the internet: access to the world – without hurdles, without login, and without fees. The platform aims to make exploring and streaming international channels as intuitive as possible. And interactive. Users find TV channels by spinning the virtual globe. Or they can be randomly inspired and click on “Random Channel”. A playful interface that is more reminiscent of modern data visualization than classic IPTV directories.

Without satellite or cable

Remarkable in times of data-hungry platforms: No account is required for TV Garden, streaming remains free of charge. While large providers such as Prime Video increasingly track detailed user data, TV Garden advertises maximum simplicity, stating that it aims to avoid broken links and unnecessary complexity. Technologically, the TV channel platform relies on an open ecosystem: the basis is the IPTV project on GitHub, a constantly growing community database of freely accessible international streams. This acts as the infrastructure layer, and TV Garden as the interface.

Classification: IPTV, or Internet Protocol Television, refers to the distribution of television signals via the internet, rather than through cable or satellite. The model is technically mature, but often fragmented. TV Garden attempts to curate this world without acting as a broadcaster database itself. Users are also invited to submit suggestions for new channels. The IPTV-org project team carries out the actual maintenance, a decentralized collaboration that has long been standard in the software world as an open-source principle, but is still an exception in the media sector.