Pool robots have been offering promises for years, but oftentimes delivered only a half-full glass. Although they clean reliably, they need to be fished out of the water, dried and loaded manually afterwards. This is precisely where the promise of the “smart pool cleaner” fails for many users.

Mammotion now wants to radically solve this problem. With the new Spino S1 Pro, the company presents a pool robot that not only cleans itself, but also leaves the pool, docks on land and recharges itself. And all without any human intervention.

A Pool Robot that Leaves the Pool on its Own

For the very first time, the biggest autonomous problem concerning cordless pool robots has been pointed out consistently: the transition from water back to land. The Spino S1 Pro aims to do nothing less than redefine pool maintenance.

At the heart of the SPINO S1 Pro is the new AutoShoreCharge™ system. Instead of remaining at the edge of the pool or waiting for a manual rescue operation, the pool robot navigates itself to the docking station once its work is done. From there, it will lift itself out of the water with the help of an integrated robotic arm, aligns itself, and precisely positions itself for docking.

Mammotion Spino S1 Pro Image source: Mammotion

This is made possible by an unusually stable underwater communication link within a radius of up to ten meters around the docking station. While many wireless pool robots switch off or become disoriented when the signal is weak, the Spino S1 Pro remains controllable and safe to navigate at all times. The result? A seamless transition from the cleaning process to the charging pause — without wet hands, without effort, and without frustration.

This is the first time that Mammotion has consistently transferred its experience from autonomous lawn care to the water. Autonomy does not end at the edge of the pool, but includes the entire cycle.

How AI Vision Helps the Mammotion Spino S1 Pro

The Spino S1 Pro is also very much more ambitious than conventional pool cleaners when underwater. An AI-supported vision system combines a camera, IMU, ToF, and pressure sensors for permanent 360-degree environment detection. The pool robot recognizes steps, edges, obstacles, and heavily soiled areas in real-time.

The adaptive dirt detection feature is particularly exciting. Instead of stubbornly following pre-programmed routes, the Spino S1 Pro increases the suction power accordingly and changes its paths as and when required. This means problem areas are cleaned more intensively, while clean areas are not swept twice, requiring unnecessary work.

With a flow rate of up to 6,800 gallons per hour, five automatic cleaning modes, and a two-stage filter system for coarse dirt and fine particles, Mammotion clearly targets the premium segment. Thanks to its caterpillar drive, four brushless motors, and optimized roller brushes, the pool robot can easily cope with difficult pool shapes, smooth surfaces, and steep walls.