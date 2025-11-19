If you’re considering buying a robot vacuum cleaner with mopping capability, should you only go for Dreame or Roborock? Many people ignore numerous other brands that attract attention with amazing technical capability. One manufacturer of such robot vacuum cleaners stand out in particular.

Roomba is considered one of the pioneers of robot vacuum cleaners. When Roborock entered the robot vacuum cleaner market, it slowly dominated it. Since then, only a few manufacturers have reached the same level: Dreame, Ecovacs, and Narwhal are the most notable. Now, a completely new brand is surging ahead to the fore that could very soon dominate the robot vacuum cleaner market. The following are reasons for this bold assumption.

Flawless Cleaning Performance thanks to ingenious clous

As mentioned, numerous robot vacuum cleaners from different manufacturers justify a purchase. This includes robot vacuum cleaners from Mova. Mova is not a product of chance. The brand has introduced numerous models with technical innovations and a fair price-to-performance ratio onto the market in a short space of time.

Robots from Mova show impressive figures on paper. The Z50 Ultra (review) has a suction power of 19,000 Pa, the V50 Ultra Complete (review) has 24,000 Pa — the latest Z60 Ultra Roller Complete (review) has a whopping 28,000 Pa. That is the level of a high-quality cordless vacuum cleaner.

The bottom of the Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete Image source: nextpit / Thomas Kern

Speaking of the Z60 Ultra Roller Complete, a special feature here is the roller mop. This mopping function has proven to be the more effective way to perform wet cleaning across several applications. Speaking of the roller mop, Mova uses a protective cover to keep it away from carpets. Damp carpet edges are, therefore, also a thing of the past.

Outstanding Battery Life

In terms of battery life for robot vacuum cleaners, the Mova P50 Pro Ultra tops the list. Basically, all Mova robot vacuum cleaners offer a similarly excellent battery life. Such endurance is, of course, a huge advantage in large apartments/houses. This means that the robot vacuum cleaners can clean more in one go.

Mova P50 Pro Ultra Image source: nextpit

Docking Stations and Maintenance: Automations that Save Time

The robot vacuum cleaners’ docking stations are no less spectacular. Like Dreame, Mova offers an additional box with many spare parts in the “Complete” versions of its models. Once again, customers save a lot of money when selecting a Mova model. The docking stations are not lacking in functions. Features such as a self-emptying function, roller mop washing, and roller mop drying are usually on board. The docking stations also offer mini tanks to hold various cleaning agents.

Mova Z60 Ultra Roller Complete Image source: nextpit / Thomas Kern

Robot Vacuum Cleaners from Mova: Why “Unbeatable” is no Exaggeration

It is also true that Mova is reminiscent of Dreame robot vacuum cleaners in many respects, if you were to look at the hardware design or the app concept. What I am personally critical of is also an advantage from a marketing strategy perspective. Mova adopted proven concepts and improved upon critical components, such as the mopping equipment and battery performance. The amazing thing is this: Mova manages to offer all of these at different price levels.

When a manufacturer manages to offer (a) true technical innovation, (b) top-of-the-line suction performance, and finally, (c) all of these at competitive prices, there is very little standing in the way of this brand taking control of the market.