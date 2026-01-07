The market for robot vacuums is now as full as an untidy room. Every year, new models promise more intelligence, more power and, above all, less work for us. How does Roborock intend to keep this promise with its new robot vacuum?

With a new model debuting in the Qrevo series, the manufacturer wants to show that there is still a long way to go when it comes to mopping performance via a robot vacuum cleaner. Instead of solely concentrating on ever-increasing suction power, Roborock shifted its focus to a different area.

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow: Does this Robot Vacuum Cleaner Beat the Best?

The Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow bade goodbye to the classic rotating mopping pad and relies on a motorized roller instead. This is not only unusually wide, but also works with high contact pressure and a constant rotation that is more reminiscent of a manual scrubbing motion than gentle mopping.

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow Image source: inside digital / Thomas Kern

The aim is clear: to remove damp dirt in a single pass — without leaving a greasy film behind or additional work. Roborock combines this with a real-time self-cleaning system that adds fresh water while removing dirty water whenever roller mop moves. This means the roller mop does not continue to wipe with dirt it has just picked up on it, but remains constantly clean.

The focus on precision is a very exciting premise. The roller mop can extend sideways to clean edges, allowing it to get much closer to walls and furniture legs than many other conventional models. At the same time, a mechanical roller mechanism protects carpets from moisture reliably. The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow also lifts the roller mop whenever it detects carpets nearby. The roller mop cover is not a software-induced trick, but an actual physical barrier.

Surprisingly Low Suction Power, But …

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow Image source: inside digital / Thomas Kern

Of course, Roborock also remained true to its mantra when it comes to vacuuming. With up to 20,000 Pascal of suction power, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow does not really rank up there as a top performer. Nevertheless, many robot vacuum cleaners have already proven that suction power is not everything. Nevertheless, the Qrevo 2 Flow automatically increases the suction power as soon as it detects an increased level of dirt. If it detects liquids, it consistently switches to mop-only mode and raises the side brushes to avoid spreading any dirt further. Hair — whether of human or animal origin — should not get tangled up thanks to the revised main and side brushes.

The docking station remains basically the same, the roller mop is washed using hot water and dried subsequently with hot air. Of course, there is also a self-emptying function to boot. The bottom line is: imagine no human intervention for weeks, no washing required, and no handling damp mops. The entire shebang is complemented by a sophisticated navigation system with obstacle detection and camera support.