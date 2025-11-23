Smart homes are about to level up. Matter 1.5 introduces long-awaited camera support alongside smarter energy management for house holds and EVs and new device types. Find out why this update is bigger than you think.

While the overall rollout of Matter has been painfully slow, we are seeing solid progress this year. Following Matter 1.4 a few months ago, the alliance that oversees the smart home standard has now released Matter 1.5, which brings anticipated support for cameras along with enhancements to power management and garage doors.

Matter was launched at the end of 2022, and the following versions did not include cameras until now. This makes the 1.5 update a notable one and worth the wait for many users, considering how smart home and security cameras are a very popular product segment.

Matter Compatibility with Cameras

According to the Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA), which oversees the development of the standard, Matter 1.5 introduces full specifications for cameras. This means Matter cameras are interoperable with different smart home ecosystems, allowing you to add a camera from another brand to platforms like Google Home, Apple Home, and Amazon Alexa.

Matter 1.5 also enables manufacturers to update existing devices and add Matter support via software updates. However, this depends entirely on the companies.

Aqara’s Doorbell Camera Hub G410 is Matter compatible.

In a message to The Verge, Aqara has revealed its intention to provide Matter updates to its existing cameras, while Amazon says its current Ring and Blink cameras lack the necessary hardware for Matter, though this may change with the next generation. Google has not yet confirmed whether it will certify its existing cameras.

You can expect a wave of new cameras in the coming months and next year that will be Matter-ready.

Features of Matter-Ready Cameras

Matter cameras support live video and audio streaming, two-way communication, and both local and remote access. The firmware adds multi-stream capability, pan-tilt controls, detection zones, and privacy zones. For recording, users can choose continuous or event-based options, as well as cloud or local storage. Cross-platform access may require cloud storage subscriptions for remote viewing.

CSA also notes that manufacturers could implement end-to-end encryption for recordings, though this depends on each brand.

Matter 1.5 Makes a Smarter Home Energy Management

Matter 1.5 introduces improved energy management through a new electrical energy device type. This standardizes energy data from utilities and grid operators, allowing consumers to see real-time and forecasted energy consumption as well as carbon footprint. It also works for households with solar systems, providing data on how much power the system generates and contributes.

The update allows smarter grid communication, offering insights into peak hours to help adjust consumption and lower costs. In addition, version 1.5 adds support for EVs with bi-directional charging, enabling owners to share power from their vehicle with their household.

Other devices also benefit, with new specifications adding full support for closures such as smart garage doors and gates, as well as shades, drapes, and awnings. More motion types are included, giving greater flexibility in routines and schedules.

Finally, version 1.5 categorizes soil sensors as Matter devices, opening smarter connected automation with other garden-based products.

Does this Matter update excite you? Are you planning to get your first Matter-ready camera once they become available? We would love to hear your opinion on the smart home standard.