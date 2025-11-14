Hollywood loves capitalizing on existing films, even if that means tarnishing their reputation for years to come. Now, however, a sequel has been announced that could actually bring audiences back, and for good reason.

The 90s produced a whole series of fantastic cult films. More than almost any other decade. The Shawshank Redemption, The Lion King, Titanic, Good Will Hunting, Pulp Fiction, Men in Black, Jurassic Park, and The Matrix are just the tip of the iceberg. Indeed, many of these titles have received sequels. Not only because the story demanded it. But also because numerous actors were willing and able to slip into their star roles once again. However, the latter is not always the case, particularly in this instance.

For example, it seems inconceivable that 95-year-old Clint Eastwood would appear on the big screen again as the good guy from the film Two Magnificent Scoundrels. Or that the no longer quite so fit Richard Dean Anderson would sign up for another season of Stargate – Command SG-1. However improbable something may seem, there are always exceptions, even when nobody expects them. And so it seems that a movie sequel is now in the works that nobody had on their 2025 bingo.

No One Would Have Expected This Movie

Those who eagerly awaited every new Indiana Jones film in the 80s were thrilled by The Mummy in the 90s. Back then, director Stephen Sommers (Van Helsing, G.I. Joe – Secret Assignment Cobra) managed the feat of combining adventure elements with a historical setting, fantasy charm, and plenty of humor. Although it wasn’t particularly profound or artistically valuable, the movie was just a lot of fun – and this is still reflected today in its IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10 possible stars. And in the leading roles? Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, and John Hannah.

Two more films followed over the course of time, with the third one slowing down quite a bit. And that was it. Although Hollywood attempted to bring another Mummy story to cinemas in 2017 with The Mummy, the film, which was intended to launch an entire franchise, failed miserably despite a star-studded cast that included Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe. A comeback of the original trilogy was out of the question. Not only was lead actor Brendan Fraser seen almost exclusively in smaller roles in TV series for many years, but he also put on a lot of weight. And so action roles became a distant prospect.

But then came the surprising turnaround: Brendan Fraser won an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role as the heavily overweight Charlie in The Whale, released in 2022. Brendan also lost a lot of weight, possibly partly because a new old role was now waiting for him.

Empfohlener redaktioneller Inhalt Dieser externe Inhalt von YouTube wurde von der nextpit Redaktion ausgewählt und ergänzt den Artikel. Du hast die Wahl, ob du diesen Inhalt laden möchtest. Externen Inhalt erlauben Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass externer Inhalt geladen wird. Personenbezogene Daten werden womöglich an Drittplattformen übermittelt. Nähere Informationen enthält die Datenschutzerklärung .

A Sequel Is Coming

According to Hollywood Reporter, both Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are in negotiations for a new Mummy part. Both are set to take on their iconic roles again, insiders reveal. Not in a fourth film, however, but in the third movie. This is because the plot of the actual third part is to be ignored in the new screenplay penned by David Coggeshall. Meanwhile, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who recently revived the Scream series, will be in the director’s chair.

Official confirmation of this information is still pending. It is also unclear whether the third main actor, John Hannah, will return. He grew on viewers as the protagonist’s brother and provided many laughs with his comedic interludes and puns.