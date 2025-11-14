Normally you have to pay for full versions of apps. However, six apps are currently available to download for free. As the offer can end at any time, we recommend that you don’t think twice and grab them immediately if you’re interested.

In the two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, you will find an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don’t know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting free apps currently available for you.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

Countdown Widget – Time Until ( $0.89 ) – This app impresses with its simple but well-thought-out functionality. It allows you to create a countdown as a customizable widget. This means that a personal widget with a previously set timer is displayed on the home screen. This ensures that no important appointments are overlooked. (3.9 stars, 257 ratings)

) – This app impresses with its simple but well-thought-out functionality. It allows you to create a countdown as a customizable widget. This means that a personal widget with a previously set timer is displayed on the home screen. This ensures that no important appointments are overlooked. Reminder Pro – Reminder ( $3.69 ) – If you want to be reminded of something at a certain time, this app is extremely helpful. It reminds you either via pop-up notification or by means of a widget on the home screen … the reminder. However, it should be noted that some functions are only available via in-app purchases. (4.1 stars, 3,070 ratings)

) – If you want to be reminded of something at a certain time, this app is extremely helpful. It reminds you either via pop-up notification or by means of a widget on the home screen … the reminder. However, it should be noted that some functions are only available via in-app purchases. Hidden Numbers PRO ( $0.99 ) – This app is a learning tool for amateur math aimed at both younger and older children. It is a fun way to train mental arithmetic, especially addition and multiplication. The tool works entirely without advertising, but offers a motivating points system and leaderboards. Keyword: gamification. Perfect for a quick brain workout in between. (4.4 stars, 174 ratings)

Free Premium Apps (iOS)

Palette Hunt ( $0.99 ) – This app was developed with designers and creatives in mind. But anyone who simply enjoys colors will also get their money’s worth here. The application can automatically or manually extract colors for color palettes from photos, which can then be used in programs such as Photoshop. The menu has a charming retro look. (no ratings)

) – This app was developed with designers and creatives in mind. But anyone who simply enjoys colors will also get their money’s worth here. The application can automatically or manually extract colors for color palettes from photos, which can then be used in programs such as Photoshop. The menu has a charming retro look. Pixel Thoughts: Reduce Stress ( $0.99 ) – This app helps users find calm by taking a meditative approach: First, you focus your attention on something that is causing you worry. And then the app opens up a new perspective on it. Of course, this is accompanied by atmospheric, appropriate sounds. (4.6 stars, 19 ratings)

) – This app helps users find calm by taking a meditative approach: First, you focus your attention on something that is causing you worry. And then the app opens up a new perspective on it. Of course, this is accompanied by atmospheric, appropriate sounds. Paintiles ( $1.99 ) – At first, this colorful puzzle game seems quite simple. Three colors are used to redecorate the tiles. But you soon unlock new game mechanics: a crumbling floor, rainbow tiles, and even bombs. Each of these new features changes the dynamics of the game and requires the player to adapt their strategy and look for new approaches. (4.3 stars, 8 ratings)

Free Apps With Traps: You Need to Watch Out for These

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, it is often the case that developers do not specify the duration of these offers. If you like an app, don’t wait too long to download it.

However, before downloading a free app, it’s always a good idea to review the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also the case with some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game intended for children, it is essential to pay attention to these aspects.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it to third parties. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.